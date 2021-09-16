Trudeau in Quebec, O’Toole in N.B., N.S., Singh in Ontario

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his wife Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu wait on their campaign bus to be introduced to a crowd at a campaign stop in Brampton, Ont. Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

With less than a week to go before Monday’s federal election, the three main party leaders are continuing their tour of Eastern and Central Canada.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is back home in Montreal, where he will make an announcement in the morning.

Conservative boss Erin O’Toole is visiting two Atlantic provinces, starting with an announcement in Saint John, N.B., and ending with an evening event with supporters in Truro, N.S.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is staying in Ontario, with an affordable housing announcement in Toronto in the morning, followed by visits with supporters in Oshawa and Kingston.

Affordability was the hot topic yesterday after Statistics Canada reported prices increased by 4.1 per cent in August compared with the same month one year earlier, fuelled by rising consumer demand and supply-chain constraints for many goods.

Singh and O’Toole blamed rising prices on what they called Trudeau’s inaction on multiple fronts, including the country’s hot housing sector.

—The Canadian Press

