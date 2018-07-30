Police stand outside of the public visitation for Reese Fallon at a funeral home in Toronto, Sunday, July 29, 2018 THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

Funerals held for two killed in Torontos Danforth shooting

Reese Fallon, 18, was one of two people killed in the mass shooting

The victims of the deadly shooting in Toronto’s Greektown neighbourhood were both laid to rest Monday morning.

Funerals were held for 18-year-old Reese Fallon and 10-year-old Julianna Kozis, who died last Sunday when a 29-year-old man sprayed bullets down Danforth Avenue.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario deputy premier Christine Elliott and Toronto Mayor John Tory were on hand at a funeral home where the service for Fallon is taking place.

The mourners also include groups of teens holding hands and exchanging hugs as they enter the service.

The private service for Kozis is being held at a church in her home city of Markham, Ont.

Neighbours have said that Julianna’s father was among the 13 people injured in the mass shooting, which ended with the death of gunman Faisal Hussain.

In an obituary posted online, Fallon’s family says the recent high school grad and aspiring nurse will be “deeply missed but not forgotten.” At her visitation Sunday, a friend described her as a kind person who “loved to make new friends.”

Fallon was set to attend Hamilton’s McMaster University in the fall to study nursing. She was also a member of the Beaches-East York (Toronto) chapter of the Young Liberals, a youth organization for party supporters.

After attending the public funeral at the Highland Funeral Home in Scarborough, Trudeau will visit a parkette on the Danforth that has become a makeshift memorial for the victims of the Greektown shooting.

Related: ‘Everybody tried to save her’: Toronto shooting witness recounts violent night

Related: Family of Danforth shooting victim Reese Fallon says she won’t be forgotten

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
ICBC rejects Telkwa’s plea for fairness
Next story
Sockeye return estimate on Skeena nearly triples

Just Posted

ICBC rejects Telkwa’s plea for fairness

Telkwa’s mayor said the Village will continue to advocate for adjusting the territory boundaries.

Public transportation, public well-being

Roy talks to the new Smithers & District Transit manager about how our transit has grown.

Jonathan Dieleman sets Canadian swim record

Quick’s Dieleman set a new Canadian record in the 100 breaststroke by over 12 seconds.

Michelle Christine brings cross-country comedy tour to Smithers

Ajax, Ontario native travelled across the country by motorcycle while making a documentary.

Crime reading time at library

Fiction crime writer JG Toews will be reading at Smithers Public Library Aug. 2.

It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century

Sharks you need to know about in B.C. waters

Learn all about the sharks in the Georgia Strait

Lytton sets new record at 41.4 C, heat warnings in effect across B.C.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much for the province today.

Trudeau expected at funeral today for victim of Toronto’s Danforth shooting

Reese Fallon, 18, was one of two people killed in the mass shooting in Toronto’s Greektown neighbourhood last Sunday, July 22.

What does Mueller have? Manafort trial offers glimpse

The trial of President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman will open this week with tales of lavish spending on properties and clothing.

California wildfires claim more lives; crews make progress

Thousands more fled their homes after wildfires surged near a small lake town in Northern California.

Dozens of wildfires out of control in Ontario

Ontario firefighters have been fighting the fires with the help of their counterparts from other provinces, as well as the United States and Mexico

CryptoKitties: Are blockchain Beanie Babies the future of e-commerce or a fad?

Some CryptoKitties have commanded six figures on the virtual market, and the B.C.-based company behind the project says it’s attracted more than US$12 million in investments.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson goes 23-under par to capture RBC Canadian Open

Chris Crisologo of Richmond, Canada’s only amateur to make the cut, finishes at 9-under

Most Read