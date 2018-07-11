Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives in Riga, Latvia on Monday, July 9, 2018. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Trudeau announces new Canada led training mission in Iraq

PM Justin Trudeau said the mission will begin in the fall of 2018 in Baghdad and the surrounding vicinity.

The Canadian military will command a new NATO training and capacity building mission in Iraq for its first year, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in Brussels on Wednesday as part of the annual alliance summit.

Trudeau said the mission, to begin in the fall of 2018 in Baghdad and the surrounding vicinity, will include the deployment of as many as 250 Canadian Armed Forces personnel and up to four Griffon helicopters to support NATO activities.

“This is something that we believe in deeply,” Trudeau said of the new Iraq mission.

“This is a moment for us to stand together and understand that the perspective that we fight for and stand for is essential today and tomorrow.”

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office called the mission a “natural next step for Canada” that moves beyond the successful fight against Islamic State militants to “helping build institutional capacity in Iraq and lay the groundwork for longer-term peace and stability.

Canada’s leadership of this new NATO training mission will complement existing efforts in the global coalition against ISIL.

Under Operation IMPACT, the Canadian army is already providing training and assistance to the Iraqi security forces and helping regional forces build their capacity.

Related: Trudeau, Trump to come face-to-face at NATO for first time since G7 in Quebec

Related: Canada will not double its defence budget despite calls from Trump: Trudeau

Canada also contributes mobile training teams to NATO’s counter-improvised explosive device capacity building efforts for Iraq. This initiative builds on that effort.

“Canada knows that a peaceful world, a more democratic world is good for Canada, is good for all of us and that’s why we believe so deeply in NATO, that’s why we stand so strongly with the trans-Atlantic alliance, and we’ll continue to step up everywhere we can,” said Trudeau.

Teresa Wright, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Coast Guard recovers cruise ship passenger who went overboard near Juan de Fuca Strait
Next story
U.S. government falls short of deadline to reunite kids, parents

Just Posted

Regan Yee takes silver at Canadian Track and Field Championships

“She showed that she is emerging as a major force in Canadian distance running,” coach says

Frances Brown’s nephew walks across Canada for MMIW

Matthew Jefferson, nephew of missing New Hazelton woman, started his journey on June 1 in Victoria.

Jagmeet Singh and Nathan Cullen give out free ice-cream at Bovill Square.

For more on Jagmeet Singh’s visit to Smithers read the July 11 edition of the Interior News.

Telkwa plans for pot legalization

Telkwa council discussed $50,000 grant, cannabis bylaws and the UBCM convention last Monday.

First Nation pipeline protesters erect ‘tiny homes’ in B.C. Park

Kanahus Manuel and Tiny House Warriors say more homes being constructed in park

Video of grizzly bears chasing black bear near Alberta highway goes viral

Thousands watch viral video of mother bear, her three cubs chasing a black bear near Grande Prairie

Trump’s claim that NATO will boost defence spending disputed

French President Emmanuel Macron quickly disputed Trump’s claim that NATO allies have agreed to boost defence spending.

Half of pediatricians surveyed say their young patients have used cannabis

About half of pediatric doctors surveyed about cannabis say they’ve encountered a young patient who had used marijuana for a medical reason.

Hurricane Chris to make landfall in Newfoundland as post-tropical storm

Environment Canada says Chris was about 372 kilometres southwest of Sable Island early Thursday morning.

CN freight train derails along southern B.C. lake

A CN freight train hauling pulp derailed beside a lake near Pemberton, British Columbia

Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Trump spending call

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau bills 10-year defence spending plan as answer to Donald Trump’s persistent spending call.

BC mental health clubhouse – paired with shooting range – shuts down in less than a week

Health authority does about-face after unrelated $628k fine from WorkSafeBC

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

B.C. man, 71, builds bike that can glide along unused railroad

Island Corridor Foundation says rail use not permitted on active railroad

Most Read