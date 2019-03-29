Toronto Police say that David Weaver of Nelson will be charged on counts of assault and mischief. (Photo courtesy of Toronto Police Service)

Trial set for B.C. man accused of swimming naked in Toronto shark tank

Toronto police allege David Weaver assaulted a man outside Medieval Times in October 2018

A man accused of swimming naked in a shark tank at a Toronto aquarium is set to stand trial in September.

Crown and defence lawyers agreed Friday to trial dates of Sept. 19 and 20 for David Weaver.

Toronto police allege Weaver assaulted a man outside Medieval Times in October 2018.

WATCH: Naked man jumping into Toronto shark tank a ‘premeditated’ stunt

READ MORE: Nelson man who swam naked with sharks arrested

They allege Weaver then went to the city’s Ripley’s Aquarium two hours later, stripped off his clothes, hopped a barrier and jumped into the shark tank.

Social media videos show a naked man swimming in the water as sharks pass underneath while a security guard tries to coerce him out of the tank.

Weaver faces one count of assault causing bodily harm, mischief under $5,000 and mischief interfering with property.

The Canadian Press

