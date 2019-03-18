Travel expected to be slowed by fallout from fire at Toronto’s Pearson airport

All U.S.-bound flights from Terminal 1 were cancelled Sunday night after the fire broke out near a security checkpoint

Smoke is shown inside the security screening area of Terminal 1 at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Sunday, March 17, 2019. A fire at Canada’s busiest airport has led to cancellations, delays and a few smoke-related injuries. The blaze broke out Sunday evening in Terminal 1 at Toronto Pearson International Airport, leading authorities to evacuate the area. It was extinguished a short time later, but the airport announced in a tweet that all flights to the U.S. scheduled to depart from Terminal 1 had been cancelled. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - James Agnew

Travel at Toronto Pearson International Airport was still being snarled this morning after a fire caused smoke to fill part of the sprawling structure, leading to an evacuation and major flight disruptions.

The airport said on its Twitter feed early today that both Terminal 1 and 3 were operating normally, though U.S. departures at Terminal 1 where the fire started were expected to see continued delays.

Travellers were advised to check their flight status today before heading to the airport, which is Canada’s busiest.

Both Terminals 1 and 3 are operating normally, with the exception of Terminal 1 departures to the United States, where some delays may be experienced. Please check your flight status with your airline before leaving for the airport. https://t.co/VPZ071V8vB — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) March 18, 2019

All U.S.-bound flights from Terminal 1 were cancelled Sunday night after the fire broke out near a security checkpoint around 6:30 p.m. The fire was quickly extinguished, however, there was no immediate word on how it started.

Photos posted on social media Sunday, as well as television footage, showed thick smoke in parts of the airport and frustrated passengers crowding the terminal’s main concourse.

Paramedics said one woman was taken to hospital in stable condition, while another was treated at the scene and released.

The Canadian Press

