As it became obvious a moose would not be able to free itself from the icy water of the Bulkley River Tuesday, police were forced to shoot it to end its suffering.

A gathering of onlookers on the bridge into Smithers bore unfortunate witness as the shot rang out just after noon.

While the ice may seem safe to cross, this sad result is a reminder that a flowing river freezes much slower than lakes or ponds and should not be walked on.