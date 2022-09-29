The M.V. Island Bay tour boat sunk in Carpenter Bay, off the coast of Haida Gwaii, on Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo: Canadian Coast Guard facebook page)

The M.V. Island Bay tour boat sunk in Carpenter Bay, off the coast of Haida Gwaii, on Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo: Canadian Coast Guard facebook page)

Transportation Safety Board probes tour boat sinking off Haida Gwaii

M.V. Island Bay went down on Sept. 10 in the shallow waters of a bay on Morseby Island

The Transportation Safety Board has sent a team to British Columbia’s north coast to probe the sinking of a tour boat in Haida Gwaii.

A statement from the safety board says the team of investigators has been sent to Prince Rupert, where it will gather information and determine what happened.

The M.V. Island Bay went down on Sept. 10 in the shallow waters of a bay on Morseby Island in the Gwaii Haanas National Park Reserve.

The coast guard said at the time that no one had been hurt.

But it warned the “rough marine environment” had the potential to cause a diesel spill or some other damaging leak from the 13-metre vessel.

Containment booms and absorbent pads were laid down around the tour boat which is operated by Archipelago Ventures, while the boat owner arranges a salvage operation.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Coast Guard concerned about pollution after boat sinks near Haida Gwaii

Haida GwaiiTransportation Safety Board

Previous story
Housing a hot topic on campaign trail in Smithers
Next story
Metro Vancouver gas prices hit near-record high at $2.339 per litre

Just Posted

Prince Rupert tug boat captain Troy Pearson (right) and Charlie Cragg (left) lost their lives on Feb. 11, 2021. Families say the penalty does not do justice. (Photo: supplied)
Transport Canada fines Wainwright Marine $52,000 for 2021 tugboat sinking near Kitimat that killed two

Jimmy Fitzmaurice, a 13-year-old Grade 8 Smithers Secondary School student steered a school bus to safety while another student pulled the emergency brake after the driver suffered a medical incident. (Deb Meissner photo)
Smithers teens hailed as heroes for stopping runaway school bus

Family confirmed that Sheri Onstein’s medevac plane was landing just before noon on Friday. (Submitted photo)
Terrace senior in serious condition finally flown out for treatment

Rebecca Onstein with her mom at the Mills Memorial Hospital in Terrace on Sept. 22. (Submitted photo)
‘No place will take her’: No help for Terrace senior in “life or limb” condition