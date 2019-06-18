A brochure from Recycle BC explaining exactly what the STTS does and does not take. (Contributed photo)

Transfer station experiences uptick in usage after Smithers, Telkwa suspend curbside recycling

In the wake of a May 9 fire Recycle BC has been experiencing an uptick in usage.

One man’s trash is another transfer station’s recycling.

In the wake of both Smithers and Telkwa’s decision to suspend curbside recycling pickup after a May 9 fire destroyed Smithers recycling depot, Recycle BC has been experiencing an uptick in usage.

“The Donaldson Road Transfer Station has definitely experienced an increase in traffic and volume and folks there are doing their very best to make sure that everyone has access to the recycling facility,” said Smithers Mayor Taylor Bachrach.

READ NOW: Smithers Recycling Depot ablaze

The Smithers/Telkwa Transfer Station (STTS) takes recyclable paper and containers, as well as glass, plastic bags and overwrap.

It also accepts most foam packaging.

Books (hard or soft cover), paper towels, napkins and tissues are among the items that the transfer station does not accept.

Hazardous waste, electronic appliances, cookware and scrap metal are also not accepted.

For a full list of what you can and can’t use at the STTS, scroll to the bottom of the article.

“It’s wonderful to hear that lots of town residents are taking their residential recycling out to the transfer station near Telkwa, said Bachrach.

I really encourage people to be patient with the staff at the transfer station, they’ve been overwhelmed by the number of people coming out and using this facility and they’re doing a wonderful job.”

Bachrach added that he hopes to see recycling collection up soon but that the issue is the contract between the Town and Recycle BC.

The town of Smithers responsibility in that contract is to pick up recycling at the curb and deliver it to a depot within a certain number of kilometres.

Providing that drop-off point is the responsibility of Recycle BC.

Prior to May 9, it was the Smithers recycling depot.

“We’re certainly encouraging them to find a solution as soon as possible, because I know Smithers residents want to have full recycling services up and running,” said Bachrach.

READ NOW: Recycling to go temporarily to dump

The STTS is located between Smithers and Telkwa, off Highway 16 and is operated by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

 

A brochure from Recycle BC explaining exactly what the STTS does and does not take. (Contributed photo)

Previous story
Canadian research team says answers needed on naloxone
Next story
Grieving B.C. mom hopes Facebook message leads to new investigation into son’s Surrey homicide

Just Posted

Transfer station experiences uptick in usage after Smithers, Telkwa suspend curbside recycling

In the wake of a May 9 fire Recycle BC has been experiencing an uptick in usage.

Hazelton Secondary School withdraws notices for temporary dress code

Parents previously told the Interior News they felt there was inadequate consultation over the rules

Ramona Wilson Memorial Walk: Twenty-five years, but still no closure

“What we’re standing for today is that nobody is going to sweep this under the rug, nobody.”

Muheim class repeats 2017 award for interaction with seniors

Liliana Pesce’s Grade 4-5 class honoured by BC Retired Teachers Association

“Your hot days are getting hotter”: Climatologist talks climate change’s effects on Bulkley Valley

By 2100 Northern B.C. could be 6 degrees warmer.

VIDEO: Trans Mountain expansion project gets green light, again

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the decision in Ottawa on Tuesday afternoon

MPs hear retired B.C. nurse’s petition to change compensation for fatal medical errors

Teri McGrath wants provinces to implement no-fault system for medical errors

Horgan says he’ll still defend B.C. coast after second Trans Mountain approval

Meanwhile, one B.C. First Nation has announced plans for a legal challenge

Demonstrators on either side of Trans Mountain debate clash in Vancouver

Crowd heard from member of Indigenous-led coalition that hopes to buy 51% of expansion project

Grieving B.C. mom hopes Facebook message leads to new investigation into son’s Surrey homicide

Criminal Justice Branch didn’t lay charges, concluding no substantial likelihood of murder or manslaughter conviction

B.C.’s measles vaccination program gains traction in May

More than 15,000 doses of the MMR vaccine has been administered across the province

B.C. farmers concerned Agricultural Land Reserve changes choking their livelihood

Dozens voice concerns at special meeting hosted on Vancouver Island

UPDATE: Two-year-old involved in Chilliwack pool drowning has died

Toddler was reported to not be breathing as air ambulance called out Thursday afternoon

Family frustrated Terrace dad with advanced cancer must wait weeks for treatment

‘We can see his health declining every day,’ daughter says

Most Read