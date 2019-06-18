Transfer station experiences uptick in usage after Smithers, Telkwa suspend curbside recycling

In the wake of a May 9 fire Recycle BC has been experiencing an uptick in usage.

A brochure from Recycle BC explaining exactly what the STTS does and does not take. (Contributed photo)

One man’s trash is another transfer station’s recycling.

In the wake of both Smithers and Telkwa’s decision to suspend curbside recycling pickup after a May 9 fire destroyed Smithers recycling depot, Recycle BC has been experiencing an uptick in usage.

“The Donaldson Road Transfer Station has definitely experienced an increase in traffic and volume and folks there are doing their very best to make sure that everyone has access to the recycling facility,” said Smithers Mayor Taylor Bachrach.

READ NOW: Smithers Recycling Depot ablaze

The Smithers/Telkwa Transfer Station (STTS) takes recyclable paper and containers, as well as glass, plastic bags and overwrap.

It also accepts most foam packaging.

Books (hard or soft cover), paper towels, napkins and tissues are among the items that the transfer station does not accept.

Hazardous waste, electronic appliances, cookware and scrap metal are also not accepted.

For a full list of what you can and can’t use at the STTS, scroll to the bottom of the article.

“It’s wonderful to hear that lots of town residents are taking their residential recycling out to the transfer station near Telkwa, said Bachrach.

I really encourage people to be patient with the staff at the transfer station, they’ve been overwhelmed by the number of people coming out and using this facility and they’re doing a wonderful job.”

Bachrach added that he hopes to see recycling collection up soon but that the issue is the contract between the Town and Recycle BC.

The town of Smithers responsibility in that contract is to pick up recycling at the curb and deliver it to a depot within a certain number of kilometres.

Providing that drop-off point is the responsibility of Recycle BC.

Prior to May 9, it was the Smithers recycling depot.

“We’re certainly encouraging them to find a solution as soon as possible, because I know Smithers residents want to have full recycling services up and running,” said Bachrach.

READ NOW: Recycling to go temporarily to dump

The STTS is located between Smithers and Telkwa, off Highway 16 and is operated by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.