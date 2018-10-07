Trans Mountain crews investigating petroleum smell in Surrey

The pipeline has been shut down as a precaution

Crews are responding to an odour complaint and reports of a gasoline-like substance in a ditch near the Trans Mountain pipeline in Surrey, B.C.

A statement from Trans Mountain says the company continues to explore the area, but at this time there’s no evidence that the pipeline is the source of the product.

READ MORE: B.C. cities push for spill response base despite Trans Mountain decision

It says the pipeline has been shut down as a precaution, and crews are monitoring air in the area, but as yet there’s no risk to the public.

The existing Trans Mountain pipeline was owned by Kinder Morgan Canada until earlier this year when the federal government bought it for $4.5 billion.

The Federal Court of Appeal has quashed Ottawa’s approval of a plan to triple the pipeline’s capacity.

The court ruled the expansion was approved without a proper review of its environmental impact or adequate consultation of affected Indigenous communities.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Irreplaceable’ instruments pinched from West Coast rock band 54-40
Next story
Limo crash at upstate New York tourist spot kills 20, officials say

Just Posted

Hazelton student earns Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC scholarship

Now at Thompson Rivers University, Janna Wale gets $1,500 scholarship.

Steelheads off ice for another season

CIHL schedule deemed too demanding as players seek other ways to lace up.

NorthWest Rugby Round-Up

130 players take to Smithers field

Telegraph Creek evacuation order will stretch into winter

RDKS order imposed on district properties may be lifted this week

Steelworkers union issues strike notice affecting 1,500 mill workers in northern B.C.

Forestry workers across region would be affected if strike goes ahead

Prime Minister pledges to ensure ‘thriving’ dairy industry post USMCA

Trudeau said while he understands the industry’s concerns ‘there’s not question this is a good deal.’

Trans Mountain crews investigating petroleum smell in Surrey

The pipeline has been shut down as a precaution

Limo crash at upstate New York tourist spot kills 20, officials say

Fatal crash happened 170 miles north of New York City

B.C. VIEWS: LNG breakthrough likely means higher heating bills

Rest of the province will have to tighten its carbon belt

‘Irreplaceable’ instruments pinched from West Coast rock band 54-40

Band says instruments were stolen in New Westminster

Vatican defends pope against ‘blasphemous’ coverup claims

The McCarrick scandal has thrown the U.S. and Vatican hierarchy into turmoil

Scientists trying to save B.C.’s western rattlesnakes from becoming roadkill

Long, cold winters and short summers mean females can’t reproduce every year

Melee at UFC 229 after Nurmagomedov chokes out McGregor

After Irish star taps out, chaos ensues

Pettersson sparkles again but Canucks fall 7-4 to Flames

Super rookie not enough to lift Vancouver past Calgary

Most Read