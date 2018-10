The cause of the derailment of cars carrying wood pellets is unclear says CN.

Five train cars derailed at about 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 12.

The cars were being moved into Smithers rail yard when the incident occurred, Canadian National Railway media relations manager Patrick Waldron said.

The cause of the derailment is unclear. Waldron said the cars that derailed were carrying wood pellets.

“There were no injuries and no dangerous goods involved,” Waldron said via email.

The incident did not affect other train operations.