(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

’Tragic accident’ kills skier at Cypress Mountain Resort

West Vancouver Police Department and coroner’s office investigating

By Charlie Carey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter NORTH SHORE NEWS

The BC Coroners Service is investigating after a 50-year-old Delta man died from a skiing accident at Cypress Mountain Resort in West Vancouver on Saturday.

West Vancouver Police Department confirmed that just after 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a call after reports of an injured skier.

The BC Ambulance Service and Cypress Mountain ski patrol were tending to the injured skier, however the man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

“Early indications are that this appears to have been as a result of a tragic accident,” WVPD Const. Kevin Goodmurphy said. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.”

BC Emergency Health Services said it responded to the report of the injury with multiple paramedics, which included two ground ambulances and one air ambulance.

Goodmurphy said the police department is now helping the coroner with its investigation.

skiing

Previous story
Maple Ridge community safety officer charged with assault

Just Posted

Adam Kingsmill, foreground, and Team Canada receive their para hockey silver medals March 12 at the Paralympic Games in Beijing. (CBC TV screen shot)
UPDATE: Adam Kingsmill will return to Smithers with a Paralympic silver medal

Newcrest Mining Canada uploaded a photo onto their Facebook page to mark the completion of Brucejack’s acquisition. ( Newcrest Mining/Facebook)
Newcrest completes acquisition of Pretium Resources

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Mask mandate lifts in B.C. Friday, COVID vaccine card program to end April 8

Central Mountain Air will signed an air transportation agreement with Newcrest to continue charter flights for their Red Chris operations in northwest B.C. (Black Press Media file photo)
Central Mountain Air, Newcrest, TNDC sign air transportation agreement for Red Chris mine