Doug Duplisea, Sue Utz, and Stephen Graf of the Harley Owners’ group present toys and cash collected from the annual toy drive to Jessica Hunt (far left) of the Smithers Community Services Association for their Christmas Hampers. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Harley Davidson riders in Smithers are thinking ahead to Christmas already.

On Saturday, they collected new toys for Smithers Community Services during their annual ride.

The toys will be put into the Smithers Community Service’s Christmas hampers.

They raised $1155 and a lot of toys for the program.

Twenty bikes joined in on the ride this year.

Sum Shockin Good Food Truck also helped to raise money and toys.

They set up at the Houston Mud Bogs and collected $400 and some toys as well.