Town stands behind decision to use emergency alert system to send COVID-19 related information

Some users questioned if getting information on utility companies is an emergency

Some Bulkley Valley residents took to social media last week to question why the Town of Smithers sent out certain information relating to COVID-19 through its emergency notification system.

When the system was launched two years ago, the Town said it would use it to alert residents to various emergencies such fires, floods and other events. Messages are sent to users on their preferred method of contact: cell phone, home phone, text, email, or work phone.

Users of the the system, powered by Everbridge, were alerted last week with a fact sheet from BC Hydro and Pacific Northern Gas.

The notification included information on flexible payment options, relief funds and warned that due to current conditions both utility companies’ work may take longer than usual.

Some people questioned whether or not this was good use of the emergency alert system.

The Town’s Chief Administrative Officer Alan Harris said it is.

“Everything that relates to COVID-19 is deemed to be an emergency under our EOC [Emergency Operational Centre guidelines]. When we get information relating to COVID-19 — which is a pandemic, we want to get it out to as many as people as we can,” he said.

“We heard that some people were not getting enough communication so we are using our Everbridge system, we are using the recycle app, we are using the web page. We understand that some people are looking at it as spam but it is not, it relates to a pandemic. And we are using every means possible to get the message out to everyone.”

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Remote B.C. First Nation confirms positive COVID-19 case
Next story
Government, opposition parties strike deal to pass massive wage subsidy bill

Just Posted

Town stands behind decision to use emergency alert system to send COVID-19 related information

Some users questioned if getting information on utility companies is an emergency

Smithers relocates downtown homeless population

Bylaw officer Matt Davey says the move was made with buy-in from the affected people

Canfor extends Houston, Plateau mill closures

COVID-19 continues to dampen lumber demand

Petition calls government to restrict non-essential travel to B.C.’s north, central coasts

More than 800 have signed the Change.org petition

Smithers single family home sales up in first quarter of 2020

Real Estate board predicts decline in second quarter due to COVID-19

PHOTOS: B.C. priests offer drive-thru confessions amid COVID-19 pandemic

This new practice allows individuals to practice their religion while social distancing

B.C. records 35 new COVID-19 cases; five inmates at Mission jail in hospital

B.C. has 482 active confirmed cases as of Saturday

Government, opposition parties strike deal to pass massive wage subsidy bill

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the money will begin to flow within two to five weeks

‘All avoidable’: Man suffers back injury at closed Big White ski hill near Kelowna

Accident was “all avoidable” says Big White executive

B.C. Mediation launches ‘quarantine conflicts’ service for people living together

Service addresses COVID-19 conflicts with roommates, family members but also employers

GUEST COLUMN: Take care with non-medical cloth masks during COVID-19

If you wear one, don’t touch your face, Dr. Bonnie Henry advises

Remote B.C. First Nation confirms positive COVID-19 case

A number of nations in B.C. have activated lock downs to prevent COVID-19 from entering community

COVID-19 world update: Electronic bracelets for quarantine violators; Massive police presence in France

Comprehensive update of news from around the globe in the battle against corona virus

Canadian police to make home visits to enforce mandatory quarantine for travellers

Police forces have been asked to help verify Canadians are complying with the Quarantine Act

Most Read