The town held an Ideas Fair on May 1 as part of their consultation process with the public for their Active Transportation Plan. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Town seeks feedback on Draft Active Transportation Plan

The document will be available for review by Nov. 1; open house scheduled for Nov. 5

The Town of Smithers is seeking feedback on its Draft Active Transportation Plan.

The tentative document is the result of an eight-month process of community engagement on how to “better support active mobility options in our community.”

READ MORE: Public engagement on Active Transportation Plan begins April 15

Active Transportation refers to any method of human-powered transportation, such as walking and biking.

The plan will be available on the Town’s website by Nov. 1 for the public to review prior to a Town Hall open house Nov. 5 from 4:30 – 7 p.m.

“Council has appreciated the feedback we’ve received from the community during this process,” said Frank Wray, acting mayor. “We look forward to hearing your input on this draft plan knowing that the final plan will have been a true community effort.”

READ MORE: Town gives update on Active Transportation Plan

Smithers residents participated in crafting the plan in a variety of ways including the downtown Ideas Fair, an online survey, a photo sharing exercise and one-on-one interviews with local organizations. Overall, Smithers residents identified accessibility, connectivity, convenience and safety as core areas that need to be addressed in an overall active transportation plan.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
CityWest and IBEW Local 213 consolidate unions
Next story
Granisle wins award for biomass heat system

Just Posted

Smithers student wins musical award

Jonah Ma was awarded a gold medal for Level 4 Flute by the Royal Conservatory of Music

‘We are looking at extinction’: Telkwa angler urging DFO to take action on salmon stocks

Don Lambie has sent a letter to DFO outlining several changes he wants to see

Prince Rupert Port Authority announces $161K and first projects in new Skeena River salmon program

Gitanyow, Gitxsan and Lax Kw’alaams projects among recipients

Flu shot clinics coming soon

Northern Health recommends everyone get the vaccine

Security guard bitten, punched by patient at Terrace hospital

Violent incident one of many in Northwest B.C., nurses union says

Raptors Bling: NBA champions receive their rings in pre-game ceremony

There are over 650 diamonds — at a weight of 14 carats — in the 14-karat yellow gold ring

Faster response may have prevented fatal outcome at B.C. trampoline park

Coroner’s report rules Greater Victoria father Jay Greenwood’s death accidental

100-pound pumpkin stolen a second time from B.C. business

According to security footage, a man and woman took the pumpkin on Oct. 20 at 8:20 p.m.

Greta Thunberg declines invitation to Victoria due to time, not ferry emissions

Thunberg confirmed that she will be joining a climate strike at the Vancouver Art Gallery on Friday

‘Havoc and chaos:’ Alberta separatist group gains support as Liberals re-elected

The idea is getting interest from people in Saskatchewan, Manitoba and parts of British Columbia

Feds decriminalizing drugs possible if Jagmeet Singh pushes for it, expert says

National pharmacare was one of Singh’s most highly-touted platform policies

In the news: Wexit, Brexit and Trump sparks outrage

There’s been a surge of support for an Alberta separatist group

Jody Wilson-Raybould should use social media to amplify her voice: experts

But being an Independent has never been easy

Horvat’s hat trick lifts Canucks to 5-2 win over Red Wings

First career three-goal game for Vancouver captain

Most Read