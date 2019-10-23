Town seeks feedback on Draft Active Transportation Plan

The document will be available for review by Nov. 1; open house scheduled for Nov. 5

The Town of Smithers is seeking feedback on its Draft Active Transportation Plan.

The tentative document is the result of an eight-month process of community engagement on how to “better support active mobility options in our community.”

Active Transportation refers to any method of human-powered transportation, such as walking and biking.

The plan will be available on the Town’s website by Nov. 1 for the public to review prior to a Town Hall open house Nov. 5 from 4:30 – 7 p.m.

“Council has appreciated the feedback we’ve received from the community during this process,” said Frank Wray, acting mayor. “We look forward to hearing your input on this draft plan knowing that the final plan will have been a true community effort.”

Smithers residents participated in crafting the plan in a variety of ways including the downtown Ideas Fair, an online survey, a photo sharing exercise and one-on-one interviews with local organizations. Overall, Smithers residents identified accessibility, connectivity, convenience and safety as core areas that need to be addressed in an overall active transportation plan.



