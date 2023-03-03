Town seeking public comment on changes to parks bylaw

Purpose of the meeting is to give the public an opportunity to provide input on the proposed changes

Smithers council is looking for feedback on possible changes being made to a bylaw created almost a century ago including adding temporary overnight sheltering locations to local parks.

At a Special Open Meeting on Monday, March 27 beginning at 5 p.m., Smithers Town Council will seek public comment on the draft bylaw No. 1951 Town of Smithers Parks and Open Spaces Bylaw.

The draft bylaw update was triggered by a recent legal review of the existing outdated Parks Bylaw No. 24, adopted in 1926.

Key changes include temporary overnight sheltering locations, acceptable uses on public lands, and provisions related to animals in parks.

Chief Administrative Officer Dianna Plouffe explained that permitting temporary overnight sheltering is intended to continue to provide a safe location for individuals experiencing homelessness to stay overnight while reducing the negative public health, safety, and community impacts of an entrenched homeless encampment.

Public reaction to the proposed bylaw is already heating up. On Friday (March 3), an unknown individual or group, started distributing flyers with the headline: “Save Dogwood Park” urging residents to submit their feedback and/or attend the meeting.

The flyer suggests the bylaw would make public parks subject to: biohazard from human waste, risk of fire, damage to vegetation, disturbances, violence, increased crime, wildlife conflict and substance abuse.

“Council has not made a decision on a location,” Plouffe said. “Before deciding on a location, council would like to hear from the public.”

Residents can attend the meeting for an opportunity to address council in person, drop off a letter to town hall or send an email.

All correspondence received on the matter will be presented to council for their consideration.

Written submissions must be received at the town office before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21.

The meeting will be held in the council chambers at town hall, 1027 Aldous Street, and live-streamed on the town’s Facebook page.

For further information, please contact the town at (250) 847-1600 or general@smithers.ca.

Smithers