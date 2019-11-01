Town repaves rainbow crosswalk

The Town says it plans to replace the iconic rainbow paint job next spring

Anyone who frequents Main Street in Smithers might have noticed a recent Town landmark has disappeared.

As part of the Town’s annual Capital Roads Improvement project, the pavement at Main Street and Second Avenue is being replaced.

The location includes the Town’s rainbow sidewalk.

In an Oct. 28 media release the Town said the location is in need of maintenance.

“This location is particularly rutted and cracked, with new potholes appearing every year,” the release reads.

“After delaying the work into the fall to preserve the rainbow and our volunteer’s handiwork for as long as possible, the crosswalk will undergo new base construction and asphalt replacement.”

The sidewalk was originally approved by council when they voted 5-2 in favour of the proposal at a Sept. 2015 meeting.

The request was brought forth by Smithers LGBTQ+ advocate Anna Ziegler, who suggested the initiative would make the Town more welcoming.

In the media release the Town says it is planning to replace the iconic rainbow paint job in the same location next spring.



trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com

