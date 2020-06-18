Shane Jessee from Glacier Electric installs a rainbow flag at the corner of Main Street and Second Ave June 18. (Grant Harris photo)

Town raises rainbow flags in lieu of repainting crosswalk

Council decides it could not afford the crosswalk this year

At its regular meeting June 9, Smithers Town Council voted to forgo repainting the Smithers Pride rainbow crosswalk at Main Street and Second Avenue.

In a report to council on the awarding of the 2020 traffic marking contract, Mark Allen, director of operations, noted in the past the rainbow painting had been completed by volunteers. But this year, he wrote, staff is not available to manage the volunteer group and would have to be contracted out.

The Town received one bid of $5,200 from Yellowhead Pavement Marking. Allen said this is comparable to what it has cost in the past.

The amount would be on top of the $60,108 traffic marking contract, which came in under the approved budget of $64,260. Allen noted the surplus would not cover the cost of the crosswalk and an additional $1,047 would have to come from road maintenance funds, which would take away from other necessary repairs.

The issue was accompanied by a number of letters and discussion surrounding future alternatives to the crosswalk. Coun. John Buikema suggested a table.

“Imagine a [finely] crafted, beautiful wood table installed in the heart of Smithers,” Buikema wrote. “As people approach, they would see a warm, welcoming sign: “Voices Around Our Table.” Drawing closer, people would discover the surface of this table to be quite unique. Upon the tabletop, the diversity of our valley would be represented through symbol: the LGBTQ+ community, the Witsuwit’en, those who struggle with mental health, faith communities, agricultural and mining communities, local businesses, environmentalists, the RCMP, outdoor enthusiasts, etc.”

The idea of a more inclusive was also put forward by Rachel Werk in a letter offering to design a new inclusive crosswalk, fundraise for it and organize volunteers.

THE LATEST: Former Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP calls for more oversight of RCMP

Perry Rath, vice president of the Smithers Pride Society also wrote to council with a number of other suggestions for Pride visibility within the town and suggesting the society may be willing to take on the fundraising to pay for it.

Council also received 28 more letters from the public mostly opposing the rainbow crosswalk, many of which also echoed the inclusivity message, but also contained objections to LGBTQ lifestyles on religious grounds.

Deputy Mayor Gladys Atrill said she appreciated that people are passionate about the issue on both sides, but council decided to forego the painting this year for financial reasons and table the discussion of alternatives to the next budget cycle.

In the end, council agreed to provide staff with a budget of $350 to raise two Pride flags on either side of Main Street at Second Avenue in lieu of repainting this year.

The flags went up this morning (June 18).


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Reaction to South Surrey racial-slur video could lead to charges: RCMP

Just Posted

Former Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP calls for more RCMP oversight

Nathan Cullen says when groups of people lose trust in police, policing becomes impossible

Salvation Army reopens its doors

Food bank and thrift store are now open, but differently than before the pandemic

Missing woman found deceased

Leah Quash was reported last seen the evening of June 15

Early morning fire shuts down Smithers-Telkwa dump

Regional District of Bulkley Nechako expects to be able to reopen on Friday morning

Van Driel named BC School Sports Coach of the Year

BV Christian School coach says highlight of career is still the 2017-2018 Outstanding School Award

Town raises rainbow flags in lieu of repainting crosswalk

Council decides it could not afford the crosswalk this year

Reaction to South Surrey racial-slur video could lead to charges: RCMP

Police say incident itself not a hate crime, but public response could be deemed criminal

Independent school teacher one of eight new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

The new cases are part of the 190 active test-positive cases in the province

B.C. requires liquor-style “selling it right” course for cannabis retailers

Stores now allowed clear windows, with no products shown

Steven Point named the first Indigenous chancellor of UBC

‘Steven Point is truly an inspiration, not only for the UBC community, but all of B.C.’ says UBC prez

B.C. man offers ‘diamonds’ to woman and then stays on her property for 5 hours

Abbotsford Police say intruder has been identified and has mental-health issues

COLUMN: I sneezed, I coughed, so I got tested for COVID-19

Accessing a swab test is easy these days, but the actual test can more than a little daunting

Haida Gwaii firefighters accidentally send $100K to fraudsters in elaborate scheme

RCMP, Northern Savings Credit Union working to recover funds, but ‘unsure if that will be possible’

B.C. launches cannabis ‘navigator’ to help small growers, processors

B.C. business still dominated by big producers and black market

Most Read