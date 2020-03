Some facilities will be temporarily closed to the public as they monitor the status of Coronavirus.

The Town of Smithers is reducing access to some municipal facilities because of ongoing concerns with COVID-19.

In a press release posted on their website, it said the decision was made in the best interest of the community, Town Employees and the general public’s health and safety.

Smithers Fire Rescue Office, Smithers Regional Airport Administration Office and the Works and Operations Office are closed to the public.