Town of Smithers issues alert for high levels of chlorine in water

Residents are advised to not use water until further notice if strong chlorine smell detected

The Town of Smithers has issue an alert advising a high level of chlorine in the water system, it reads as follows:

“The Town of Smithers advises the public that a high dose of chlorine entered the water system today, April 21, 2021. If you detect high chlorine in your water, avoid contact until further notice. If the concentration is abnormally high, do not drink the water or shower in it. If you do not detect chlorine or only minimal levels, the water is safe to drink and use. The Town of Smithers will monitor the system and issue a follow-up notice on April 22. The Town of Smithers apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.”

