Town of Smithers hires a Climate Action Specialist

The town of Smithers has hired a Climate Action Specialist.

Jaima Timler was brought on in November of last year to implement the strategies outlined in the Community Energy and Emissions Plan (CEEP). The position was funded by the Local Government Climate Action Program and the role was approved by council last fall.

“My role with the town of Smithers is mainly to coordinate the implementation of the community energy and emissions plan,” Timler said. “This will involve the development and implementation of some of those greenhouse gas emissions reduction plans. I will be involved with planning, measuring and reporting on the community and corporate emissions, and identifying various funding programs related to climate actions. There’s also an ever-changing climate on policy and emission standards and targets. So keeping informed and up to date on those changes is also going to be an aspect of my role.”

The CEEP was completed in 2021 in collaboration with the Community Energy Association, community members and the town. It aims to carve a path toward a low carbon future for the town and sets a Greenhouse Gas Emissions reduction target of 40 per cent below 2007 levels by 2030 and net zero by 2050.

Timler gave an update on the progress of the CEEP implementation plan to Smithers council on Feb. 14.

Within the community energy emissions plan, Timler explained there are six big moves that have been identified for significant strategies for the town to pursue for emissions reduction. And those fall within three different categories: transportation; buildings and waste.

Under transportation, the town is looking at increasing the number of EV charging stations in town. Timler said it has been identified that charging units beyond the ones at the Second Avenue location are required to continue to meet community demand and support business outside this central core.

Additional community charging station locations are being reviewed by staff. Rebate funding options have been identified and quotes are being collected for the charging units.

Timler also added that a business model is being established and promoted to private businesses to encourage the installation of EV stations. There is also work being done to transition the town’s fleet to electric. However, supply chain issues and the market volatility of electric vehicles has caused delays to that transition.

Under buildings, the town is looking to “lead by example” by examining retrofit and renewable energy generation opportunities for town-owned buildings including upgrading the lighting in the library; reviewing solar power for town operations and considering replacing furnaces in town hall with different, greener, options.

Under Waste, Timler told council organic waste makes up 35-40 per cent of landfill waste and is responsible for 14 per cent of the community emissions. Diversion and processing of organic matter will significantly contribute to the emissions reduction goals set by the town and extend the life of current landfill sites. Town staff are working with the Regional District Bulkley Nechako to assess a large-scale organic waste diversion strategy and facility. This strategy would offer organic waste curb-side pickup operated by the town.

“We’re also looking at short-term organic diversion strategies along with food waste prevention, encouraging backyard composting, and small-scale processing, for example, community composting and potential Biodigester pilot projects,” Timler added.

