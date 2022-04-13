Ron Purnell at Bulkley Lodge, January 2021. (Northern Health photo)

Town lowers flags to honour former councillor Ron Purnell

Purnell died April 7 at the age of 92

The flags at Smithers Town Hall are flying at half-mast today in honour of former councillor Ronald Purnell, who passed away April 7.

Purnell was an alderman (councillor) during the late 1970s and early 1980s and involved in many of the decisions that shaped the character of Smithers today.

He was a supporter of the development of the ski hill and pool and a proponent of the town’s alpine theme according to reports in The Interior News.

Purnell was born in Narborough, England in 1929, the youngest of five children. He married Rose Reece in 1957 and the two of them immigrated to Houston in 1963 where he worked for the Hamblin family logging. In 1966, they moved to Smithers where he founded Highland Electric.

He was a businessman with a reputation for honesty and fairness.

In addition to his involvement in municipal government, Purnell was heavily involved in the community including the Lions Club, minor hockey, and the Royal Canadian Legion.

“Our dad will always be remembered for his witty banter and joyous smile,” the family said in his obituary. “He will be sadly missed at happy hour, and more importantly, missed by all that knew him.”

Purnell was 92 and a resident of Bulkley Lodge at the time of his death. He is predeceased by Rose (2011) and is survived by his three children, Julie Vanderkooi (Rob), Steven Purnell (Rhonda) and Michael Purnell (Tricia) as well as nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

The Town of Smithers has a policy to lower the flags in the event of the death of a current or former councillor. Council directed staff to go ahead and lower the flags at its regular meeting last night (April 12).


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Okanagan winery’s 2021 vintage ruined by wildfire smoke

Just Posted

Flags fly at half-must April 13 in honour of former councillor Ron Purnell who died April 7. (Town of Smithers photo)
Town lowers flags to honour former councillor Ron Purnell

Main Street in Smithers is starting to look a little more lively as some stores slowly reopen with social distancing in mind. (Marisca Bakker photo)
Smithers advances to finals for Best Small Town in northern B.C.

Kitkatla’s Jacob Thom (#9, white) is double-teamed by Metlakatla’s Brad Martinez (left) and Jason Enright on his way to 29 points in the All Native Basketball Tournament Seniors Division final and tournament MVP title. (Thom Barker photo)
Kitkatla wins third All Native Basketball Tournament seniors title in four years

The Burnaby Chiefs celebrate their championship in the Intermediate Division at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert April 9. (Thom Barker photo)
Burnaby downs Prince Rupert for Intermediate championship at All Native Basketball Tournament