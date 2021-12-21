Ice jam forming on the Bulkley River on Dohler Flats (Deb Meissner photo)

Town issues ice jam hazard notice for low lying areas adjacent to the Bulkley River

Residents warned to prepare for potential flooding

The Town of Smithers, Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako and Village of Telkwa have issued an ice jam hazard notice for all low-lying areas adjacent to the Bulkley River.

The warning notes growing ice jams establish conditions for potential flooding.

“It is recommended that residents exercise extreme caution or limit recreation near and around the river at this time,” the notice states.

It also contains advice on preparing for property flooding:

“Take precautions to help prevent damage to your home, and ensure personal safety by: moving equipment and other belongings susceptible to water damage to higher ground; moving pets and livestock to a safe area; and gathering essential items such as food, water, medications, and immediate care needs to sustain you and your dependents for up to seven days.”

Contact during business hours for more information or support:

Regional District of Bulkley Nechako: 250-692-1553

Town of Smithers: 250-877-1183

Village of Telkwa:: 250-846-5212

Contact after regular business hours:

Emergency Management BC at 1-800-663-3456 after hours for non-medical, non-RCMP emergencies.


