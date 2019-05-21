Rubble smolders the day after the fire destroyed the recycling depot. (Earlene Steinhilbert photo)

Recycling to go temporarily to dump

The recycling depot fire is out, but burning questions on the town’s future recycling plans remain

The recycling depot fire is out but, burning questions on the town’s future recycling plans remain.

At town council’s May 14 meeting director of works and operations Roger Smith told council that Recycle BC was recommending the town suspend its bi-weekly curbside recycling collection temporarily.

In the end, the town opted to continue regular recycling collection, with the understanding that, for the time being, materials will have to be put in a landfill.

“Residents can help prevent recyclables from going to the landfill by either storing or taking them directly to the Smithers/Telkwa Transfer Station, as they accept sorted recyclable materials,” a May 15 media release from the town explained.

During the May 14 meeting, Smith added he had received a letter from Recycle BC that acknowledged this situation was not ideal and added that finding a solution to the issue after a May 9 fire burned down large portions of the town’s recycling depot is high priority.

“This topic is top of the list at the moment and a variety of scenarios are being reviewed,” said Smith, reading from the letter he received.

Although it was not put to any kind of vote, council, in general, seemed to support the idea that it made sense to allow for continuous service but also give people who want to be diligent the option of saving their recycling until curbside service is restored.

According to Smith, one of the major issues regarding getting recycling up and running again is that the town lost its recycling baler, to which Mayor Taylor Bachrach inquired about renting a portable one.

“That’s what Recycle BC is diligently working on,” said Smith.

However, the issue won’t be over any time soon, Smith noted discussing a potential timeline for a solution. “It’s going to be a while … months and months.”

The direct cause of the fire that burned down large parts of the recycling plant on May 9 is still unknown, however, Bachrach told The Interior News earlier this month that Fire Chief Keith Stecko told him the fire broke out while employees were baling recycling.

Previous story
B.C. sends 267 firefighters to help battle Alberta wildfires

Just Posted

Town council gives update on Smithers recycling plans going forward

The recycling depot fire is out but burning questions on the town’s future recycling plans remain.

New Seven Sisters replacement confirmed

Mental health facility will have 25 beds, up from 20 in current facility

Trio of Veenstras and Morkel prevail in Texas Scramble

The Smithers Golf and Country Club hosted its first major event of the year over the long weekend

Terrace hospital’s business plan approved

Health Minister’s announcement opens door to construction phase

Convicted animal abuser Catherine Adams to return to Quesnel court next week

Adams is facing a breach of probation charge stemming from a 2015 conviction in Smithers

Rescuers finally persuade Eiffel Tower climber to come down

The official said the man was ‘under control and out of danger’ on Monday night

B.C. sends 267 firefighters to help battle Alberta wildfires

Out of control fires have forced evacuations in the province

LETTER: Fletcher ‘blurs reality’ on B.C. union public construction

Bridge, highway projects awarded to companies, not unions

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Federal government funds millions to help B.C. police spot drugged driving

Many police departments have expressed wariness about using the only government-approved roadside test

Judge: Mississippi 6-week abortion ban ‘smacks of defiance’

The new law would prohibit most abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected

Oil companies, 24-cent gap between B.C., Alberta to be focus of gas price probe

Premier John Horgan called the spike in gas prices ‘alarming’

Motorcycle deaths spike 50% since 2017

Riders were most likely fatally crash on the weekends compared with the rest of the week

Mother of accused charged in death of Surrey teen girl found in torched SUV

Manjit Kaur Deo charged with ‘accessory after the fact’ in 2017 death of Surrey teen

Most Read