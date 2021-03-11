Town council extends deadline for Home Hardware remedial work

Store owner says major concern has been addressed, rest of work to be completed by mid-May

Smithers town council has extended the deadline for completion of remedial work at Home Hardware to fix engineering flaws in the original construction.

In a unanimous vote, council supported the request made by the owner Theo Bandstra, to extend the remedial action order by 90 days because the work is still in the planning and procurement phase.

“The primary concern that triggered the Town’s action has been resolved,” said Bandstra.

“Namely the connection point where the lower level beams tie into the vertical uprights at the step in roof height. Additional beams have been laminated to the existing ones and secured per engineer’s specifications.”

The shear wall and roof truss remedial work is continuing, with material on order, he said.

“I anticipate final work to commence near the end of March and would give it another month, at least, to complete. I am cautiously optimistic we’ll have a final field review written reports by mid-May.”

Coun. Lorne Benson supported the extension saying Bandstra had made significant efforts and strides in complying with the remedial action order, and that Home Hardware should be allowed the extension to continue with those efforts.



