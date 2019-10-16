Two tents remain on Crown land near the corner of Hwy 16 and King St., where the Town recently completed a cleanup of the area frequented by homeless people. Most of the other campers have moved on. Thom Barker photo.

Town cleans up homeless camp

Debris has been removed, a fire put out and low-lying branches cut

The town of Smithers has cleaned up an area that was being used by squatters in the greenspace behind Fourth Avenue near the corner of Highway 16 and King Street. Last month council allocated $8,000 for clean up efforts.

At the Sept. 10 Smithers Town Council meeting, when council decided to spend money to clean up the area, a couple of residents expressed their concerns with the homeless camp.

One neighbour advised she found a syringe in her backyard and was worried about the safety of her grandchildren who come over after school, as well as her pet.

She told council she feels uncomfortable in her own home and keeps the doors locked all the time.

Another couple that lives in the area wrote a letter to council about feeling constantly uncomfortable in their own home.

Bylaw officer Matt Davey said the Town has now completed the work.

A contractor came in to clean up debris, including hazardous materials and Davey said anything that looked like it had any kind of value was put into the town’s storage.

Sitka Tree Service also came to clean up some low-lying branches to improve visibility.

“One of the main concerns we had is residents in the area left a fire unattended for some time, and that fire eventually spread into the tree roots and was burning underground,” said Davey.

“It smouldered for some time, I think it took two or three attempts from the fire department to put it out. I think on their last attempt, they deposited three thousand gallons on to the location and put it out.

The fire was just terrible smelling, it smelt like a garbage fire.”

He added neighbours in the area are happy with the results.

There are still a couple of people camping out there and Davey said the town is trying to connect them with the homeless prevention program to find them a suitable rental.

He said the land is Crown land, so short of the residents agreeing to move, there is little the Town can do.

“We hope sooner rather than later we can find a place for them, then we can remove the tents and put them into storage for the winter. Hopefully have everyone safe and sound before the winter comes.”

Previous story
Smithers Secondary School honours Antoinette Austin, Bill Goodacre in annual portrait project
Next story
Health concerns over vaping cast haze over Canadian cannabis market expansion

Just Posted

WATCH: Candidates give closing statements at Oct. 15 BVCS All-Candidates debate

Five of eight candidates running federally for Skeena-Bulkley Valley were in attendance

Nearly 200 participate in Smithers 2019 annual Walk for Life

The walk is part of a number of annual walks across the globe that opposes abortion

Anti-pipeline protestors clash with supporters at North Matters event in Smithers.

The event was organized by The North Matters (TNM) and billed as a non-political event

Smithers Secondary School honours Antoinette Austin, Bill Goodacre in annual portrait project

Austin worked for a number of years as a teacher at Moricetown Elementary School (MES)

New Coast Mountain College dean gives presentation to council

In recent years the institution has been focusing on dual-credit programs and experiential knowledge

ELECTION 2019: Climate strikes push environment to top of mind for federal leaders

Black Press Media presents a three-part series on three big election issues

Health concerns over vaping cast haze over Canadian cannabis market expansion

More than 1,000 people in the United States, and a handful in Canada, have developed a lung ailment

Potent power play paces Canucks to 5-1 win over Detroit

Miller nets a pair as Vancouver wins third straight

UPDATE: British couple vacationing in Vancouver detained in U.S. after crossing border

CBP claims individuals were denied travel authorization, crossing was deliberate

After losing two baby boys, B.C. parents hope to cut through the taboo of infant death

Oct. 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day in B.C.

Cheating husband sues mistress for gifted ring after wife learns about affair

The husband gave his mistress $1,000 to buy herself a ring in December 2017

B.C. massage therapist reprimanded, fined for exposing patients’ breasts

Registered massage therapist admits professional misconduct

B.C. boosts legal aid funding in new payment contract

‘Duty counsel’ service restored in some communities, David Eby says

Rugby Canada helps recovery efforts in Japan after typhoon cancels final match

Canadian players wanted to “give back in whatever small way they could”

Most Read