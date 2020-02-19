Smithers Town Hall. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Town budget proposes 5.5 per cent incease to property taxes

Preliminary 2020 budget includes 6.5 per cent increase in revenue and 11 per cent in expenses

If approved, the Town’s 2020 budget will include a 6.5 per cent increase in revenue and just over an 11 per cent increase in expenses.

Over the span of three evenings the Town’s Finance Committee presented the proposed budget earlier this month.

Significant user-borne increases to the Town’s revenue stream includes a net 5.5 per cent increase ($352,000) in municipal property taxes and a 8.8 per cent ($368,000) increase in user fees and service charges from their 2019 figures.

The Regional District will also contribute just over $73,000 more than in 2019, an increase of just over 19 per cent.

Of the total property tax increase there is a “true” increase of 5.39 per cent while 0.22 per cent of the figure represents an increase of $9,540 in 2019 assessment growth.

The largest contributor on the expense side is $19.6 million in capital expenditures. While that number is more than four times larger than the allotted budget for 2021, the Town’s Chief Administrative Officer Alan Harris explained the reason behind this large increase is the number includes $15.8 million allocated towards a proposed Library-Art Gallery renovation and is dependent on whether the project gets the $12.8 million grant it applied for.

He said if you factor out that number the amount is much more comparable to subsequent years’ budgets.

Other significant increases to expenses include a $383,000 increase into development services (+58.5 per cent) and a $380,000 increase into protective services (+13 per cent). A 13.3 per cent increase in Smithers Regional Airport fees also tacked on another $329,000 to the total.

In terms of permissive tax exemptions, 2020 and 2021 will provide $310,000 in municipal taxes and $215,000 to groups which have been approved under the bylaw.

The 2020 budget will be officially approved once council approves this year’s Financial Plan Bylaw. The latest that bylaw can be approved is May 15 of each year.


