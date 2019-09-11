A stretch of Third Avenue in Smithers. The Town recently awarded their most recent Sidewalk and Accessibility Upgrades Contract to MTR Utility Maintenance in the amount of $112,105. (File photo)

Town awards sidewalk upgrades contract

The contract includes repairs to a stretch of Third Avenue between Columbia and Manitoba streets

A few sections of Smithers sidewalk are slated to be upgraded this month.

At their Aug. 13 meeting, council voted unanimously to award their Sidewalk and Accessibility Upgrades Contract to MTR Utility Maintenance in the amount of $112,105.

The contract is focused on targeted locations to remove priority cracked and shifted sidewalks, add sloped let downs at intersection corners and to provide connectivity for incomplete pedestrian routes, with additional consideration given to areas of high pedestrian traffic.

That includes a stretch of Third Avenue between Columbia and Manitoba Streets, as well as a stretch of Queen Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues.

Mayor Taylor Bachrach said it can be disappointing to see how little they can get done on the budget.

“I always open those maps, you know, hoping to see these long lines of infrastructure that we’re going to tackle with that $100,000, but I know it doesn’t go as far as we wish it did,” he said.

The Town’s Development Services staff inspect all sidewalks on a three-year rotation, with the exception of the downtown core, which is assessed annually.

Previous story
Regenerative Agriculture project planned for spring 2020

Just Posted

Feds double Gas Tax funding

Smithers will receive just over $575,000 for 2019-2020

Regenerative Agriculture project planned for spring 2020

If successful, the project should seqester carbon into root matter and build topsoil

Grendel Group holds annual apple-pressing event

Apple Gladness started in 2015 as a way to find a use for extra apples in the community

Saltos coach’s sexual assault case pushed back

Gymnastics head coach to appear in court again in Regina on Sept. 26

Fire dept. raises flags in memory of fellow first responders lost on 9/11

The truck used was actually present in New York city that day in 2001

VIDEO: Federal election campaign begins with leaders in Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

Trudeau has asked governor general to dissolve Parliament and send voters to the polls on Oct. 21

Caught on video: Taxi driver uses bike lane in downtown Vancouver

Passenger posts clip to social media of driver using separated bike lane on Dunsmuir

PHOTOS: BC Ferries’ beach-cleanup team finds baby stroller, canned ham

About 330 employees volunteered to clean up about 50 kilometres of shoreline

Student’s online wordplay leads to school-threat investigation in Kamloops

A teen was investigated for making a social media threat against a school

Trump marks another 9-11 anniversary with war still raging

It’s been 18 years since commandeered planes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City

Northwest B.C. elders travel to Winnipeg for national gathering

Eight Nisga’a and Gitxsan elders joined thousands of Indigenous elders from across Canada

B.C. Starbucks co-workers replace stolen bike for Iraqi teen seeking asylum

An 18-year-old from Iraq was working at Starbucks when he learned his bike was stolen from the patio

Elementary school in Westwold, B.C., enrolls minimum six kids to stay open

‘We need them to stay until September 30,’ the superintendent said

NDP drop B.C. candidate over social media comments

Thompson-Nicola-Cariboo NDP Candidate Dock Currie asked to step down

Most Read