A map of the effected closures on the perimeter trail. (Contributed by Town of Smithers)

Town announces temporary Perimeter Trail closures

A section between Main Street and Nineteenth Avenue will be closed while BC hydro falls trees.

If you’re planning on hiking the perimeter trail this week, make sure to plan your route.

Part of the trail will be closed this week while BC Hydro fall trees in the area.

The Town announced that sections of the path located between Main Street and Nineteenth Avenue, between Riverside RV Park and Ranger Park, would be closed to the public while the electric utility works to remove danger trees.

READ MORE: Bear activity closes Perimeter Trail sections

See affected areas in the map provided by the Town below.

Danger trees refer to trees that pose a hazard to people or facilities due to lean, physical damage, overhead hazards, deterioration of limbs, stem or root system or a combination of the above factors.

READ MORE: Rising water closes Perimeter Trail

The work starts August 1 and is planned to finish either August 2 or 3.

“When barricades are in place, please stay clear for your safety, and comply with directions given by Hydro workers,” the release reads.


