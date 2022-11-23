Smithers new Prevention and Community Safety Officer, Perry Lewin. (Deb Meissner photo)

Smithers new Prevention and Community Safety Officer, Perry Lewin. (Deb Meissner photo)

Town and new bylaw officer part ways

No reasons were given for Perry Lewin’s departure less than two months after assuming the role

After less than two months, Smithers’ new bylaw officer is already Smithers’ former bylaw officer.

Perry Lewin, who came to the valley from Kindersley, Sask., assumed the role Oct. 1.

In an email to the Interior News this afternoon (Nov. 23) chief administrator Dianna Plouffe did not give any reasons for the abrupt departure.

“I confirm that Perry Lewin is no longer employed by the Town of Smithers,” she stated.

Mayor Gladys Atrill said because it is a personnel matter, neither she nor the Town would say any more than that.

“It’s not fair to anyone to do that,” she said.

The Interior News could not immediately reach Mr. Lewin for comment.

