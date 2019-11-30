Airbnb. (Pixabay)

Toronto man sues Airbnb after being shot at party house booked through platform

Sean McCann, a 19-year-old Humber College student, was shot in the pelvis on April 27

A Toronto man is suing Airbnb after being shot while attending a large party at a house rented through the online platform.

Sean McCann, a 19-year-old Humber College student, was shot in the pelvis on April 27 at a party in the city’s Etobicoke region that was advertised online.

His statement of claim says he is seeking $5 million in damages against Airbnb, the homeowner, two women who rented the home and co-ordinated the “Airbnb mansion party,” and the shooter.

He alleges that the shooting happened as a direct result of the negligence of the defendants, including that Airbnb should have known that minimally furnished rental properties, like the one in Etobicoke, were commonly used for parties and events where violence occurred.

Airbnb said in a statement that “the senseless violence reported has no place in the Airbnb community,” and that it removed the person who booked the house from its platform.

The company announced new policies in early November to try and crack down on house parties hosted at Airbnb properties after five people were killed at a party in California.

ALSO READ: Thieves blare death metal, do laundry after breaking into B.C. couple’s Airbnb

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Stolen fire truck sparks police pursuit in Winnipeg, suspect arrested
Next story
Man’s body found wrapped in rug near Kamloops dumpster; RCMP investigating

Just Posted

UPDATE | Two suspects arrested following police chase in Terrace

Two police cruisers and a civilian vehicle were damaged

Resident and COs rescue deer from Seymour Lake

The mule deer buck fell through the thin ice yesterday afternoon

First occupancy of CGL Houston camp expected for July 2020

Clearing the 78-kilometre pipeline section between Houston and Hazelton scheduled to start January

SkeenaWild Film and Photo Festival announces 2019 winners

The festival celebrated 10 years

B.C. forest industry aid on the way, Doug Donaldson says

Layoffs focus of B.C. legislature’s final day of 2019

VIDEO: Taxi cruises in bike lane as it drives over Vancouver bridge

The taxi appears to be driving southbound over the Cambie Street Bridge

Whistleblower law protects public employees, B.C. Ombudsperson says

Fired health researchers case prompts new protection for reporting

Tory deputy leader apologizes for comparing Pride, St. Patrick’s Day parades

Leader Andrew Scheer has not participated in any Pride parades

Ottawa cites salmon species extinction risk in call for input on slide response

Ottawa is prepared to spend between $10 million and $30 million on the project

B.C. forest industry facing uncertain future as mills close across province

Finance Ministry budget numbers show forest revenues are down 11 per cent so far this year

Pearson has 4 points as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Oilers

Vancouver snaps three-game losing skid

Canfor adds Christmas closure to B.C. forestry curtailments

More Vancouver Island loggers laid off in industry downturn

Canadian activist says RCMP profile about her is ‘kind of creepy and unsettling’

Clear evidence the RCMP was watching in 2015 has made activist Rachel Small more wary

Man’s body found wrapped in rug near Kamloops dumpster; RCMP investigating

Investigators working to determine timeline leading to man’s death

Most Read