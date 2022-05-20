Toronto Blue Jays grant Witset $150K for ball field

Witset’s women’s/kids’ ball field will be getting a $150,000 facelift courtesy of the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Jays Care Foundation announced April 22 that the Witset First Nation was among the recipients of this year’s Field of Dreams grant program.

The program was created by the charity arms of Canada’s only major league baseball team to promote youth life-skill development across the country.

Over the past 1o years the Jays have invested more than 15 million in 145 baseball infrastructure projects in all 10 provinces and two territories.

“Jays Care is thrilled to invest in building and refurbishing community baseball diamonds for sixteen communities across the country. We believe that now, more than ever, it is vital for kids to have spaces where they can safely play, connect and learn.” said Robert Witchel, executive director of the Jays Care Foundation.

This year’s 1.2 million impacts 16 communities across the nation including two others from B.C. Columbia Valley Little League in Invermere and Kamloops Minor Ball will also be receiving cash to refurbish ball diamonds.



editor@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter