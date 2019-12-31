Top photos of 2019

Lest we forget. Smithers remembered the fallen during the annual Rememberance Day ceremony at the Cenotaph in Veterans Peace Park on Nov. 11. (Trevor Hewitt photo) A dancer performs a traditional dance during National Indigenous Peoples Day Celebrations in Smithers June 21. (Trevor Hewitt photo) Markus Coles-Garcia makes being bucked by a bronc look stylish in the Novice Roughstock event at the Kispiox Rodeo in June 1. (Thom Barker photo) Bruce, a church-going St. Bernard slept through a service at Smithers United Church May 19. (Trevor Hewitt) Firefighters battle the recycling depot fire shortly after 11 a.m. on May 9. (Thom Barker photo)

Lest we forget. Smithers remembered the fallen during the annual Rememberance Day ceremony at the Cenotaph in Veterans Peace Park on Nov. 11. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

A dancer performs a traditional dance during National Indigenous Peoples Day Celebrations in Smithers June 21. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Markus Coles-Garcia makes being bucked by a bronc look stylish in the Novice Roughstock event at the Kispiox Rodeo in June 1. (Thom Barker photo)

Bruce, a church-going St. Bernard slept through a service at Smithers United Church May 19. (Trevor Hewitt)

Firefighters battle the recycling depot fire shortly after 11 a.m. on May 9. (Thom Barker photo)

Lest we forget. Smithers remembered the fallen during the annual Rememberance Day ceremony at the Cenotaph in Veterans Peace Park on Nov. 11. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

A dancer performs a traditional dance during National Indigenous Peoples Day Celebrations in Smithers June 21. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Bruce, a church-going St. Bernard slept through a service at Smithers United Church May 19. (Trevor Hewitt photo)

By Marisca Bakker

These are the 5 photos the editorial staff assessed as the best taken in 2019.