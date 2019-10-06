Top 10 web stories of 2019: 10 – 6

A countdown of the stories that garnered the most views on www.interior-news.com

The following are the stories that garnered the most views on www.interior-news.com in 2019. This week numbers 10 through 6.

10. Man arrested after woman found unresponsive on B.C. highway dies. Aug 28, 2019. 2,960 views.

Late in the evening of August 25, Kimberley RCMP were called to a location on Highway 95A just east of Kimberley. There, officers located an unresponsive woman and initiated lifesaving protocols and called an ambulance. After extensive intervention by BC Ambulance and police she was declared deceased.

On August 30, The Southeast Major Crime Unit released information on the autopsy, stating that the autopsy supported their belief the woman’s death was the result of criminality.

Since then, there has been no new information released, but that doesn’t mean the investigation is not active, said Sgt. Steven Rigby of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit.

9. Smithers Saltos coach charged with sexual assault of a minor. June 11, 2019. 4,145 views.

In June, Smithers Saltos gymnastics coach Marcel Dubroy has been charged with sexual assault in Regina, Sask.

The charges stem from a complaint by a 30-year-old Ottawa woman of offences allegedly committed between Jan. 1, 2002 and April 30, 2008 when both Dubroy and the alleged victim were residents of Regina.

Dubroy, 68, is charged with sexual exploitation, position of trust; Sexual Interference; invitation to sexual touching; sexual assault on a person under the age of 16; and sexual assault.

Prior to his initial court appearance, he was suspended from coaching by Gymnastics Canada and the local club.

He has yet to enter a plea. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 12, 2020.

8. Woman struck by vehicle at Hwy 16 and Main. May 23, 2019. 4,392 views.

On May 23, a 35-year-old Smithers woman was struck by a pickup truck as she was crossing Highway 16 at Main Street.

Leona Barendregt was initially treated at Bulkley Valley District Hospital then transferred to Vancouver where she succumbed to her injuries on Aug. 7.

7. Smithers Recycling Depot ablaze. May 9, 2019. 4,396 views.

On May 9 at approximately 11 a.m. a fire broke out at the Smithers Recycling Depot and spread quickly. By the time Smithers Fire Rescue arrived it was fully involved. Firefighters from Smithers Telkwa and Houston battled the inferno for four hours but the building was lost and the adjacent offices of Vihar Construction were badly damaged.

6. Fisheries seeks public’s help in illegal crab dump. Apr. 4, 2019. 4,707 views.

On April 2, fishery officers in the Smithers detachment received information from the BC Conservation Officer Service about a significant amount of Dungeness crab discarded off the side of Highway 16 between Moricetown and Hazleton, near China Creek.

The officers estimated more than 250 Dungeness crabs were illegally discarded over the bank. This incident violates the Fisheries Act and its regulations, which prohibits the waste of any fish that is suitable for human consumption.

Next week: Numbers 5 through 1.