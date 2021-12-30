Director Niki Caro (left) with ‘The Mother’ star Jennifer Lopez on set in Vancouver. (Twitter/@FilmUpdates)

Director Niki Caro (left) with ‘The Mother’ star Jennifer Lopez on set in Vancouver. (Twitter/@FilmUpdates)

Top 10 most-viewed stories on interior-news.com 2021

Jennifer Lopez being in Smithers captured more page views than any other single story

It is always interesting to see the difference between the lists of what we, through judgment and analysis consider our top stories of the year, and which ones got the most online traffic.

Of course, there are a number of factors at play. For example, COVID-19 as a whole was the undisputed top story of the year, but we base that judgment on the aggregation of all the hundreds of stories and overall impact of the story, whereas the web numbers merely reflect views of specific discreet stories. Several COVID stories did make the Top 10, however, in terms of page views.

We also think in terms of the importance of a story in terms of news, which the straight-up analytics of page views does not. For example,

There is also the geographic factor. We tend to think of our top stories in terms of local impact, whereas our web presence extends well beyond the Bulkley Valley.

In any event, here are the Top 10 stories of the year according to the number of page views on our website.

10. Smithers COVID-19 infections skyrocket, Sept. 15, 2.540

9. Northern B.C. COVID-19 restrictions don’t extend west of Kitwanga, Oct. 14, 2,662

8. 71% of B.C. men say they’d prefer to go camping with Trudeau: survey, June 11, 2.663

7.Fundraiser for deceased Smithers car crash victim’s family raises $14K in half a day, Oct. 22, 2,674

6. RCMP clear Coastal GasLink blockade near Houston, Nov. 18, 2,809

5. Another 908 COVID-19 cases confirmed in B.C. Friday, nearing record, March 26, 2,878

4. Jennifer Lopez wraps up filming in Smithers, Nov. 25, 4,213

3. 1 dead in crash between motor home and car on Hwy 16, Oct 20, 4,399

2. Multiple injuries confirmed in small Yukon town after shooting, Oct. 26, 4,595

1. New Netflix starring Jennifer Lopez starts filming in Smithers, Oct. 27, 4,941

