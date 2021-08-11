A polar bear stands on the ice in the Franklin Strait in the Canadian Arctic Archipelag on Saturday, July 22, 2017. Three people are in hospital after a polar bear attack in Sanirajak, in Nunavut’s Baffin region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-David Goldman

A polar bear stands on the ice in the Franklin Strait in the Canadian Arctic Archipelag on Saturday, July 22, 2017. Three people are in hospital after a polar bear attack in Sanirajak, in Nunavut’s Baffin region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-David Goldman

Three people in hospital after polar bear attack near Nunavut community

Attack occurred outside Sanirajak, a community of abut 850 people

Three people are in hospital after they were attacked by a polar bear in Nunavut’s Baffin region.

RCMP say the three were badly injured but are expected to recover.

Officers were dispatched to a report of the attack near some cabins yesterday afternoon outside Sanirajak, a community of abut 850 people.

They were told three people had been taken to the local health centre.

Two women were later airlifted to the hospital in Iqaluit and a man was flown to a hospital in Ottawa.

RCMP say the polar bear was found dead at the site of the attack and transported to the wildlife office.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: ‘He loved Nunavut:’ Polar bear biologist who died in helicopter crash remembered

bearsNunavutWildlife

Previous story
Unprofessional conduct found against two engineers over Mount Polley Mine dam breach
Next story
Vancouver Aquarium to reopen Aug. 16 after being closed for nearly a year

Just Posted

Vihar construction conduct geotechnical work required for detailed construction design drawings for a proposed cycling trail between Smithers and Telkwa. (Contributed photo)
Feds/province pay for 3.5 km of Smithers to Telkwa trail

Scalawag (aka Teo Saefkow) will support his new EP Runaway with a tour in September with stops in Smithers, Prince Rupert and Terrace. (Publicity photo)
Scalawag (Teo Saefkow) drops new video today

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020, a security officer wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus stands outside the Canadian Embassy in Beijing. A Canadian entrepreneur who was charged with spying after his government arrested an executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei faces a possible verdict Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 as Beijing steps up pressure on Canada ahead of a court ruling on whether to hand over the executive to face U.S. criminal charges. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
China sentences Canadian to 11 years in case tied to Huawei

Nanaimo gamer Kory Breaden has his sights set on setting a number of Guinness world records for playing video games. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Vancouver Island gamer trying to set record with 138-hour video game marathon