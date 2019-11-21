Former Vancouver detective James Fisher was sent to prison for 20 months after admitting to kissing two young women who were witnesses in a criminal case he was probing. (Black Press Media files)

Three cops investigated in connection to ex-Vancouver detective’s sexual misconduct

Fisher was convicted in 2018 after pleading guilty to kissing two young women who were witnesses in a criminal case

Three Vancouver police officers are being investigated in connection to charges against former detective James Fisher.

Vancouver police spokesperson Tania Visintin confirmed the investigation had been handed over to an external agency.

“As part of a thorough investigation conducted by the VPD into the actions of Jim Fisher, concerns about the conduct of three members from Counter Exploitation Unit related specifically to the Fisher investigation were referred to an independent agency for investigation,” Visintin said in an email to Black Press Media.

Visintin was unable to provide the name of the agency conducting the investigation.

Fisher was convicted in 2018 after pleading guilty to kissing two young women who were witnesses in a criminal case he was probing. He was sentenced to 20 months in prison and two years’ probation that August.

Before his arrest and subsequent retirement, Fisher was a 29-year veteran of the force and a member of a team that investigates prostitution, criminal exploitation and child sex abuse.

READ MORE: Former B.C. detective gets 20 months in jail for kissing teen witnesses

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Town removes homeless camp at King St and Hwy 16
Next story
Violence response procedures updated for B.C. schools, police

Just Posted

Town removes homeless camp at King St and Hwy 16

Four people lost their tents and belongings when the Town brought in heavy equipment last week

Salvation Army desperate for kettle campaign volunteers

Two-hour shifts available at four locations in Smithers

Town supports Legion’s application for liquor licence amendment

Council is reccommending the LCRB approve the Legion’s application for a Liquor Primary Licence

Council passes two readings of second-stage housing bylaws

The bylaws, if adopted, will make way for 12 Northern Society for Domestic Peace townhouses

Goodacre Place: a partial success story

Supportive housing development improves homelessness situation, but demand for more remains high

VIDEO: ‘Climate emergency’ is Oxford’s 2019 Word of the Year

Other words on the shortlist included ‘extinction,’ ‘climate denial’ and ‘eco-anxiety’

Vancouver Island man found guilty in murder of wealthy California woman, 29 years later

Shawnigan Lake man killed wealthy senior in 1990

Algae bloom killing farmed fish on Vancouver Island’s West Coast

DFO says four Cermaq Canada salmon farms affected, fish not infectious

Three cops investigated in connection to ex-Vancouver detective’s sexual misconduct

Fisher was convicted in 2018 after pleading guilty to kissing two young women who were witnesses in a criminal case

Violence response procedures updated for B.C. schools, police

ERASE program expands to target gangs, bullying of students

A pawsitive ending: Missing puppy found after nine-day search in Chilliwack

Pit bull Frankie ran from dog sitter booked through app

Federal laws at heart of West’s anger up for debate, as Liberals begin outreach

Vancouver mayor to Trudeau’s western critics: ‘Get over yourselves’

Snowboard pioneer Jake Burton Carpenter dies at 65

He was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2011

Teen developed ‘popcorn lung’ due to vaping: Ontario doctors

Boy went from being in perfect health to being on life support after just five months

Most Read