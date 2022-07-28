Thieves rob campers then break into home

Campers at Tyhee Lake Provincial Campground last weekend not only had their campsite stolen from, but thieves continued on to ransack their home later that night near Smithers.

It started with a theft from a vehicle that was parked at the campground in Telkwa. Items left in the vehicle, such as wallet, phone, and keys, were stolen from the vehicle.

“It is believed the suspect(s) likely referenced the insurance papers or the victim’s driver’s license to obtain a home address,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, spokesperson for the RCMP North Division. “Knowing it would most likely be unoccupied, the suspect(s) later broke into the victim’s residence and stole a number of items, including firearms. They also found keys to another vehicle which had been left at the residence which they also stole. This vehicle was later found abandoned on the Telkwa High Road.”

The Smithers RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.

Several other thefts were reported to have occurred along the Telkwa High Road and police have increased patrols in the area. Anyone with information on this is asked to call the RCMP.

“We wish to remind the public to secure their vehicles and ensure valuables are not left inside,” added Saunderson.” The reported thefts have been largely opportunistic involving unsecure vehicles where valuables are clearly visible to an individual passing by.”