Thieves rob campers then break into home

Thieves stole someone’s wallet and keys from campground then raided their house near Smithers

Tyhee Lake campground. (BC Parks photo)

Tyhee Lake campground. (BC Parks photo)

Campers at Tyhee Lake Provincial Campground last weekend not only had their campsite stolen from, but thieves continued on to ransack their home later that night near Smithers.

It started with a theft from a vehicle that was parked at the campground in Telkwa. Items left in the vehicle, such as wallet, phone, and keys, were stolen from the vehicle.

“It is believed the suspect(s) likely referenced the insurance papers or the victim’s driver’s license to obtain a home address,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, spokesperson for the RCMP North Division. “Knowing it would most likely be unoccupied, the suspect(s) later broke into the victim’s residence and stole a number of items, including firearms. They also found keys to another vehicle which had been left at the residence which they also stole. This vehicle was later found abandoned on the Telkwa High Road.”

The Smithers RCMP said the investigation is ongoing.

Several other thefts were reported to have occurred along the Telkwa High Road and police have increased patrols in the area. Anyone with information on this is asked to call the RCMP.

“We wish to remind the public to secure their vehicles and ensure valuables are not left inside,” added Saunderson.” The reported thefts have been largely opportunistic involving unsecure vehicles where valuables are clearly visible to an individual passing by.”

Previous story
Food banks feeling the crunch of high grocery prices
Next story
Nohomin Creek wildfire currently stable with extreme heat in forecast

Just Posted

A July 2022 report released by BC Northern Real Estate Board shows home sales and demand reducing slightly since the post-pandemic boom . (CP file photo)
Home sales in the north at lowest since pandemic boom but prices remain historically elevated

Sgt. Mark Smaill will be the new staff sergeant in Smithers starting Aug. 8. (File photo)
Houston sergeant promoted to staff sergeant to lead Smithers RCMP

Levi Apperloo. (Billy Labonte photo)
Smithers United places 4th at provincials

Grand Chief Edward John takes part in a gathering in Vancouver on September 11, 2014. An abrupt stay of proceedings has been directed in the sex assault trial of the former B.C. cabinet minister and Indigenous leader.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Crown stays Prince George-based sex charges against former Indigenous leader Ed John