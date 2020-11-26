Thiessen and Parker re-elected chair and vice-chair of RDBN board

The board voted unanimously on Nov. 19 at the regional district meeting in Burns Lake

Vanderhoof Mayor Gerry Thiessen has been unanimously re-elected chair of the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako board of directors. The election for chair and vice-chair were held on Nov. 19 during the board’s meeting.

“I am thankful that I get to serve another year on this board as the chairperson,” said Thiessen. “This has been a trying year and we know that 2021 will also be trying in a different way. So I feel that communication is more important than ever. I commit I’ll try touching base with all of you but also ask you to reach out if you have any inputs or ideas. As summer turns into fall, things will get better again.”

Director Mark Parker was also re-elected unanimously as vice-chair of the board for 2021.

Thiessen said he was glad the board re-elected Parker as it had been good to have someone to bounce off ideas with. Parker also addressed the board.

“I realize we never stop learning and this has been a great learning experience,” he said.

Thiessen was first elected chair in November 2018, replacing Bill Miller, who had been the chair for the regional district since 2011.

