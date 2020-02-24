‘They were loved’: Illicit drug overdoses kill 981 in 2019, fourth year of opioid crisis

Figures down 36% from 2018

Nearly 1,000 people died as a result of illicit drug overdoses in B.C. this year, the fourth since a provincial health emergency was declared in 2016.

The figures released by the BC Coroners Service Monday were down from last year, at 981 deaths compared to 1,542 in 2018.

However, chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said the fatal overdose numbers in 2019 were similar in number to 2016, the year the crisis began. The crisis has killed more than 5,000 people since 2016, the majority of them men.

Lapointe reminded the public that those who died of overdoses were people in the community. She listed several cases, including a 42-year-old mother found dead by her child and a 30-year-old man with known mental health issues found in a fast food restaurant bathroom.

“They were loved. They had hopes and dreams and challenges,” she said.

First responders were called out to 24,000 overdose calls in 2019, Lance Stephenson, director of patient care delivery with BC Emergency Health Services, said Monday.

Dr. Perry Kendall, co-interim executive director at the BC Centre on Substance Use, said that number, compared to 981 deaths, did mean that measures like supervised consumption sites and more Naloxone training were helping.

However, he said decriminalizing drugs should be the next step in curtailing the overdose crisis.

“We are still in the midst of a public health emergency… in no world is losing nearly 3 British Columbians every day an acceptable outcome,” he said. A “prescribed pharmaceuticals supply,” as seen in other European countries, could be a first step.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said conversations about decriminalizing drugs are continuing,

“We don’t abandon an idea because it’s not immediately accepted,” she said.

The key, she said, was to separate the shame from substance use and dependence.

“It’s that stigma and fear of being put into jail for that health issue,” Henry said.

More to come.

