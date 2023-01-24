The New Hazelton RCMP detachment. (Interior News file photo)

New Hazelton RCMP looking for wanted man

George Williams is wanted for assault causing bodily harm, obstruction and mischief

New Hazelton RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a man wanted for assault causing bodily harm, obstruction and mischief.

George Leonard Quinn Williams is described as an Indigenous male; 35-year-old; 173 cm (5’ 8); 66 kg (146 lbs) with black hair

and brown eyes.

If located, call 9-1-1. Police are advising that under no circumstances should anyone confront or try to apprehend George Williams.

If you have any information about Williams, or where he might be, contact the New Hazelton RCMP at (250) 842-5244.

Previous story
Fish sounds could help scientists understand their ocean world
Next story
Restaurant pays out Kelowna woman $25K in workplace sexual harassment case

Just Posted

The New Hazelton RCMP detachment. (Interior News file photo)
New Hazelton RCMP looking for wanted man

The risk of avalanches in Interior BC is the highest this season then it’s been in more than a decade according to Avalanche Canada. (File Photo)
Dangerous and highly unpredictable avalanche conditions

Canfor’s mill in Houston remains closed because of weekend fire. (File photo)
Fire delays Houston Canfor mill full re-opening

Gigantic prefabricated LNG processing units, called trains, are to liquefy natural gas. Phase one of the project will see two of these trains go into operation. Production would double in phase 2 as two more trains go online. (Michael Bramadat-Wilcock photo)
LNG Canada, BC Hydro explore electrification options