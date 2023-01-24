New Hazelton RCMP looking for wanted man

George Williams is wanted for assault causing bodily harm, obstruction and mischief

New Hazelton RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a man wanted for assault causing bodily harm, obstruction and mischief.

George Leonard Quinn Williams is described as an Indigenous male; 35-year-old; 173 cm (5’ 8); 66 kg (146 lbs) with black hair

and brown eyes.

If located, call 9-1-1. Police are advising that under no circumstances should anyone confront or try to apprehend George Williams.

If you have any information about Williams, or where he might be, contact the New Hazelton RCMP at (250) 842-5244.