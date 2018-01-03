The cost of living in the North

Telkwa has highest cost in Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako info used to attract new residents.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) is using a new tool to market the region and attract businesses, residents and visitors.

The RDBN’s cost of living infographics demonstrate the advantages of living up north by comparing the time it takes to commute to work, the cost of living and average home prices between Vancouver, Kelowna and RDBN communities.

“By specifically comparing the region to Kelowna and Vancouver to show the much lower costs in the region and the potential for a higher quality of life, the infographics will spark interest to seek further information on the municipalities and the region,” explained Corrine Swenson, the RDBN’s manager of regional economic development.

While the average home price in the RDBN is $258,767, in Kelowna it’s $530,328, and in Vancouver it’s $1,414,191.

When it comes to the time it takes to commute to work, Vancouverites take an average of 25.6 minutes, Kelownians take 15.6 minutes and northerners take an average of 10.4 minutes. Swenson says less time commuting means more time with family or recreational opportunities.

The average price for a cup of coffee in the RDBN region is $2. Expect to pay $3 in Kelowna and $3.50 in Vancouver.

Swenson said that although the infographics are being used mainly for resident attraction, they also have the potential to be used for small business attraction. The infographics are already being shared on social media and Facebook ads purchased by the RDBN, and are expected to be distributed at industry trade shows.

Telkwa had the highest cost of living in the region ($84,704), followed by Houston ($81,466), Vanderhoof ($80,577), Fraser Lake ($78,294), Fort St. James ($77,563), Smithers ($74,727), Burns Lake ($71,917) and Granisle ($55,285).

The data was gathered using the median total income of households in 2015 and the province’s cost of living calculator available at costofliving.welcomebc.ca.