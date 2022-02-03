The Bulkley Valley Community Foundation has announced recipients for 2022 community grants

The Bulkley Valley Community Foundation (BVCF) has announced the recipients for its 2022 community grants.

This is the first year BVCF has given the Paul Backhouse Memorial Award and it is going to the Bulkley Valley Collaborative Learning Society Climb High Avalanche Safety project.

Paul Backhouse died in a cycling accident in August of 2020 near Smithers. Established by his family, the BVCF Paul Backhouse Memorial Award will let Paul’s passion, commitment and values live on in the community he called home.

The Paul Backhouse Memorial Fund is open for further donations from anyone who wishes to celebrate Paul’s memory and support the causes he cared about.

“We are pleased that the foundation continues to grow, allowing us to assist worthwhile projects such as Climb High” said Chair Kate Daniels-Howard.

The following additional projects and organizations will receive BVCF 2022 community grants:

In Smithers;

Cycle 16 Trail Society

• Detailed topographical survey for an underpass

1st Smithers Group – Scouts Canada

• EZ UP shelter for outdoor activities

Smithers Community Services Association

• StoryWalk

BV Regional Swimming Pool

• Recreation Access Program

• Adapted Aquatics Program from the Robert McEwen Fund

Smithers Zone Canadian Ski Patrol

• Equipment Revitalization

Town of Smithers

• Affordable Recreation

Bulkley Valley Naturalists

• Bird Life Interpretive Sign for Willowvale Marsh

Smithers Library

• Literacy kits for children and families

In Houston;

Houston Retirement Housing Society

• Dogwood Building paint supplies

A Roche Canada

• Nature Centre computer

Twain Sullivan and Houston Secondary Meal Program

• Meal programs

The Hazeltons;

Hazelton Trail Society

• Glen Mountain Trail Network Expansion

Wrinch Memorial Foundation

• Car seats for Starting Smart

Learners Opportunity Group Society

• Book bags for babies

Hazelton Cross Country Ski Society

• Cross-Country Ski Loop

Topley;

Topley 4H Club

• Topley 4H Achievement Day and Regional Agricultural Showcase

Telkwa;

Quilters from the Heart

• Hand sewing and quilting machine purchase

Multi-communities;

BV/LD Airshed Management Society

• Purple Air Network Extension – West

The purpose of the foundation is to create opportunities for donors to support local initiatives, organizations, and individuals to improve the quality of life throughout our communities.



deb.meissner@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter