Terry Bradshaw says he’s been treated for 2 kinds of cancer

Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw said Sunday he has been treated for two forms of cancer in the past year.

Bradshaw said on “Fox NFL Sunday” that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer late last year and was treated at Yale University Medical Center, including surgery.

“As of today, I am bladder cancer free,” Bradshaw said.

The 74-year-old then said he found a tumor in his neck earlier this year and it turned out to be a Merkel cell tumor, a rare form of malignant skin cancer. He was treated at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

“Folks, I may not look my old self, but I feel like my old self,” Bradshaw said. “I’m cancer free, I’m feeling great.”

Bradshaw played his entire career (1970-83) with the Pittsburgh Steelers and won four Super Bowls.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Associated Press

CancerNFLSports

Previous story
Vandals paint racial slur on Port Alberni’s ‘Orange Bridge’ hours after reconciliation walk
Next story
Family looks for answers into death of young Indigenous man in Williams Lake RCMP cells

Just Posted

“A Mother’s Cry” is so revered in Nisga’a culture that only the Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Society dancers are permitted to perform musical narration, as seen at Salmon Fest in June 2022.
A Mothers Cry is heard across the north

Corporate partner Chris Duffy (left), and head coach Chris Naylor pose in front of the newly unveiled jerseys on Sept. 14. The jerseys will be on full display when the Saax take on the Timbermen this season. (Supplied photo)
Saax season pushed back due to aggressive stance from BC Hockey says league

Truth and reconciliation is a hope, Ron Nyce said on Sept. 12. “There is no one group of people better than the other, not one,” he told The Northern View.( Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert man and Nisga’a residential school survivor hopes for reconciliation

Aerial shot of LNG Canada’s Cedar Valley Lodge, which accommodates oil and gas workers on the project site in Kitimat. the Indigenous Resource Network believes the cap would endanger Indigenous investments in oil and gas like this one and others the Haisla First Nation is involved with. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
Indigenous group opposes Liberal government emissions cap policy