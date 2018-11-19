Terrace man killed in Highway 16 hit-and-run

Police ask for public’s help in their investigation

A Terrace man is dead following a hit-and-run on Highway 16.

His body was discovered in a ditch on the north side of Hwy. 16, approximately four kilometres west of Terrace, on Nov. 18.

In a news release on Monday, police said they are pursuing several strong leads in their investigation but appealing to the public for any information.

Friends have confirmed the victim was Cameron Kerr, 30.

Injuries and evidence on the scene reveal he was struck by a large pickup truck, which may be missing the passenger side mirror and would have significant damage to the passenger side.

Kerr was walking east on Hwy. 16 on the westbound shoulder, facing traffic. It’s believed the incident occurred between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m on Sunday.

Kerr was a former hockey player with the Terrace River Kings, an active member of the paddling community and known for his love of the outdoors.

It is believed he was attending the wake of one of his close friends in nearby Old Remo on Saturday, but having consumed alcohol, left his vehicle behind and chose to walk home, according to friends.

Police are asking anyone with information, or dash camera video footage, who was driving this route between those hours to call Sgt. Shawn McLaughlin with West Pacific Region Traffic Services at 250-638-7438 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Previous story
B.C. Sikh temple vandalized with racist graffiti
Next story
Homicide victim found under B.C. bridge identified as Hells Angels member

Just Posted

BC’s history with railways in new book

Iron Road West contains 500 historical illustrations.

No answers on death of Jessica Patrick two months later

The RCMP and coroner has still not stated a cause of death.

Northern First Nations partnership reshaping government’s approach to reconciliation

Kaska, Tahltan and Tlingit First Nations share Premier’s Award for Innovation with ministry

Champion BVCS bumps competition

Bulkley Valley Christian School jumping for joy after winning the boy’s Grade 7-8 volleyball zones.

Tahltan First Nation to finally return home after wildfire

Roughly $12 million has been spent making the community livable again after the 1,180-square-kilometre blaze destroyed 21 homes

Six students arrested, charged in sex assault probe at Toronto all-boys school

The school’s principal, Greg Reeves, described the video of the alleged sexual assault as ‘horrific’

Deportation averted for Putin critic who feared return to Russia

Elena Musikhina, a vocal critic of the Kremlin, has been granted a two-year visitor’s permit in Canada

B.C. to allow Uber-style ride hailing services to operate in late 2019

Fee will be applied to fund options for disabled people

Auditor general takes aim at Liberals’ fighter-jet plan

Suditor general Michael Ferguson is about to release a new report on Canada’s attempts to buy new fighter jets

B.C. couple converts ambulance into a traveling home

The Revelstoke couple plan on touring B.C. ski hills then driving to Mexico

Cyclist defecates, throws own poop at car following B.C. crash

Man defecates in the street before throwing it at a driver locked in her vehicle

Jamie Koe, other curlers kicked out of bonspiel for being too drunk

‘You don’t kick around other players’ bags, it’s disrespectful and we expect better of our players’

Terrace man killed in Highway 16 hit-and-run

Police ask for public’s help in their investigation

Homicide victim found under B.C. bridge identified as Hells Angels member

Chad John Wilson was one of four men arrested in Spain in 2013 on allegations of smuggling cocaine.

Most Read