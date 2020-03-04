Vicky Serafini (Centre) is co-owner of Thimbleberry Farm along with her husband. The Young Agrarians will be holding the second annual Skeena-Bulkley Farmers Meet & Greet on March 7 from 2-6 p.m. at Thimbleberry Farm located at 2206 Archer Avenue in Terrace. (Contributed photo)

Terrace farm hosts second annual meet and greet for farmers in Skeena-Bulkley Valley

The event will be held at Thimbleberry Farm in Terrace on March 7

A grassroots farmer-to-farmer resource network is encouraging local farmers, food producers and food enthusiasts across the Skeena and Bulkley Valley to attend a regional meet and greet being held later this month.

The Young Agrarians will be holding the second annual Skeena-Bulkley Farmers Meet & Greet on Mar. 7 from 2-6 p.m. at the Thimbleberry Farm located at 2206 Archer Avenue in Terrace.

The event is open to anyone in the region who grows food (or just wants to make new farm friends and expand their regional support network) and will be a space for those in attendance to network, share ideas, and strengthen overall connections between the regions agricultural community members.

READ MORE: Ministry of Agriculture commits $300,000 to help B.C. farmers

The afternoon will include a farm tour and potluck, as well as a chance for participants to speak with Young Agrarians Central & Northern B.C. Land Matcher, Jolene Swain, who will be there to speak with interests guests about the Province’s Land Matching program, which provides land matching and business support services to new farmers looking for land to farm and landowners interested in finding someone to farm their land.

“We wanted to create an opportunity to connect the local farming community, a regular event where local producers could come together and provide each other with moral support, and to share local knowledge”, says Thimbleberry farmer Vicky Serafini, “This is meant to be a social event for farmers, to connect and enjoy each other’s company before the season is in full swing.”

The farm is located on Braun’s Island — a historical farming area near the Skeena River in Terrace — and is home to a quarter-acre market garden, pastured poultry, layer flock, and meat rabbits.

The group says they are hoping the event attracts people of all levels and interests in agriculture, not just farmers.

“This year we hope to have attendees from east of Terrace, all the way to Telkwa, as well as Kitimat and Prince Rupert,” says Vicky, “We strongly encourage people who are not farming but interested in doing so to join us.”

Participants are being asked to bring a snack or dish to share. The event is free and there is no age requirement to attend.

Founded in 2012, Young Agrarians offers programs which seek to support new and young farmers with limited access to resources as they make the journey into ecological agriculture in Canada. The group provides interested parties with business mentorship, on-farm apprenticeships, community building educational events, and online resources.

The B.C. Land Matching Program has supported 56 land matches on over 700 acres of land since its inception.


Farming

