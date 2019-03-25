Terrace RCMP arrived on scene around 3:25 p.m. after receiving a report of a body found in the wooded area near Olson Ave. and Hanson St. (Brittany Gervais photo)

Terrace death not considered suspicious at this time: RCMP

Body of 49-year-old man was found in wooded area near Olson Ave. March 22

Terrace RCMP say the death of a man whose body was found in a wooded area in Terrace is not considered suspicious at this time.

On March 22, police arrived on scene near the Terrace courthouse around 3:25 p.m. after receiving a report of a body found in the wooded area near Olson Ave. and Hanson St. The discovery was made by someone walking on a nearby trail.

The man is believed to be a 49-year-old Terrace resident. His death was not found to be suspicious, according to findings from the BC Coroner’s Service. The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available for release.

Police units including General Duty, Police Dog Services, and Forensic Identification Services attended the scene, along with a BC Coroner.

