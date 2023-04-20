BCEHS Clinical Operations Manager Tom Soames stands in front of an ambulance, in Terrace, B.C., on April 11, 2023, during an open house to recruit more paramedics to the city and region. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)

BCEHS Clinical Operations Manager Tom Soames stands in front of an ambulance, in Terrace, B.C., on April 11, 2023, during an open house to recruit more paramedics to the city and region. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)

Terrace Ambulance Station open house addresses paramedic shortage in northern B.C.

Terrace’s paramedic service has grown dramatically, but five full-time positions remain, BCEHS says

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) is working hard to address the shortage of paramedics in the Northwest region by expanding its educational programs, BCEHS Clinical Operations Manager, Tom Soames said at a recruiting open house on April 11. In an effort to engage the community and encourage members of the public to join the field, BCEHS hosted an open house at the Terrace Ambulance Station.

“We’re also looking at a new program within the service to offer EMR (emergency medical response) courses in high schools,” Soames said. “And, actually, training teachers to be the instructors.”

The open house provided an opportunity for anyone interested in the field to learn more about the career of a paramedic and meet the people who serve their community.

Northern B.C., including Prince Rupert and Terrace, has experienced a shortage of ambulances and paramedics in recent years.

By hosting open houses like this one, BCEHS aims to expose more people to the field of emergency health services and encourage them to consider a career as a paramedic.

Soames said increases in staffing levels, salaries and benefits are having an impact on recruitment and easing those labour shortages.

“Two years ago, we had four full-time positions in Terrace. And so we had a fairly large casual pool at the time,” he said. “A year ago, we bumped that up to nine full-time employees.”

“And since that time to today, we now have 22 full-time positions in Terrace,” he said. “We have five yet to fill.”

The difference, he says, between casual and full-time is the vacation time and extra benefits that make a career in the field “more attractive.”

The open house in Terrace is not the only one in the north, nor the only method of recruitment.

BCEHS Patient Care Delivery Director for Northern BC Deb Trumbley says a recent partnership with local First Nations communities Hecate Strait Employment Development Society in Prince Rupert last September trained 11 students and resulted in eight coming to work for BCEHS — all Indigenous. Trumbley says BCEHS is looking to replicate that and Haida Gwaii is also interested in doing the same. BCEHS also hopes to host another open house in Terrace in the first week of June.


Healthcare and Medicine

Pop-up banner image