The nose gear of a Westjet Q-400 partially collapsed while landing in Terrace Jan. 31. (Contributed photo) The nose gear of a Westjet Q-400 partially collapsed while landing in Terrace Jan. 31. (Contributed photo)

Terrace airport closed following Jan. 31 landing incident

Westjet aircraft’s nose gear partially collapses

Northwest Regional Airport in Terrace remains closed today after the nose gear of a Westjet aircraft partially collapsed upon landing last night, causing the plane to skid before stopping.

Its location on the runway upon stopping caused the cancellation of all remaining flights last night and now into today.

Westjet technicians are enroute from Calgary to aid in moving the aircraft.

“We will make our equipment available to them however it will be up to their technicians to decide how or if they can use it,” said Northwest Regional Airport general manager Carman Hendry.

There were four crew and 42 passengers on board Westjet Flight 3107, a Q-400, and there were no injuries reported. The incident took place just after 9 p.m.

Emergency vehicles did respond and the crew and passengers were taken to the airport terminal.

“We apologize to our guests for the inconvenience caused by this incident and are working to remedy to the situation as quickly as possible,” a Westjet statement issued after the incident indicated.

