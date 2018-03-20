Telkwa to replace Community Hall roof

Upgrades to the Community Hall in Telkwa were once again discussed at the last regular meeting of council held on March 12.

Last year, council decided that the roof on the hall was a priority for the Village to fix. The original building was constructed in 1978 and recent renovations did not fix the roof, which is leaking and rotting.

Mayor Darcy Repen said the the snow and ice damming has been worse this winter season and has not helped, adding there has been historical ongoing problems with the roof.

“The original roof never got really addressed with design and it has had leaks over the years,” he said.

The Village was recently successful in getting a grant from the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako’s gas tax fund to help put on a new roof.

“Council talked about either hiring B.C. roofing contractor or go locally. Ultimately council decided that we have good contractors locally that are reliable and have been in business for a long time, so we will go local,” said Mayor Repen.

The roof is also not up to code and the work to fix it will bring it up to today’s standards. The Village will tender out the job soon.

Repen added that their insurance company is looking into covering the damage done by the water on the inside.

There are other renovations that need to be done in the near future to preserve the building but Repen said council agrees it is important to start with the roof and work their way down.