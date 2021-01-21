Telkwa supports emergency support services grant application

The Village of Telkwa will once again support Bulkley Valley Emergency Support Services (BVESS) in a joint grant application with Town of Smithers.

Council voted unanimously at its Jan. 12 regular meeting to provide a resolution of support for the $50,000 provincial grant, and to allow Smithers to adminsiter it.

Matt Herzog, executive director of BVESS, also provided council with a long list of what the organization will do with the money if awarded.

Much of the list has to do with enhancing ESS’s mobile response capacity.

In 2019, the organization purchased a trailer with a previous grant. Now they want to add a large tent they can deploy along with the trailer.

Other items for the tent and trailer include table and folding chairs, portable air conditioner, portable heater, lighting and a power distribution system.

There are also a number of pandemic related items on the wish list including a respiratory hygiene station and a two-person handwashing station.

The big ticket items for this year’s grant are winter jackets at $405 each for a total of 10,986, a pair of difibrillators at $4,000 and a multi-gas air scrubber at $3,895.

They are also hoping to get some more electronic equipment such as portable radios, a mobile hub, a scanner and a 65-inch TV.